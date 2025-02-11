This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?



We are looking for Subsea Wells Engineer to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

You will report to the Completions Interventions, Integrity & Subsea Discipline Lead and will be responsible for engineering, planning and execution of subsea projects either from MODU’s and LWI vessels.



The successful candidate will be working with the following equipment: completion landing strings, open water & riser-based intervention systems, subsea tree and control systems, Intervention Workover Control Systems (IWOCS) and associated completions equipment; as well as completions equipment related to providing access to the well during light well intervention activities and subsea capping & containment preparedness.

Building successful relationships to enable collaboration is one of key aspects of this role.



Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

What you will deliver

Provide leadership in demonstrating BP’s commitment to our HSSE policy of no accidents, no harm to people and to the environment.

Prepare programs and detailed procedures, risk control measures as per subsea defined process and BP practice requirements.

Support Senior Subsea Engineer to prepare Well BODs and lead HAZID / HAZOP sessions as required to ensure safe execution of subsea activity

Perform Audits, Leadership Field Inspections, and Oversight/Verification at Vendor facilities and offshore.

Define and deliver equipment operational requirements, including all interfaces between MODU/Vessel, vendors and tooling.

Respond to operational requirements, vendor quality issues, and vendor performance management.

Be familiar with the “Life Saving Rules” and promote accordingly with vendors.

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education

Degree in Mechanical/ Offshore Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Essential knowledge, skills and experience

Minimum 5 years’ experience in subsea production systems, completions, MODU’s and intervention equipment

Offshore operational experience

Proven English language proficiency, both written and spoken.

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment

Experienced in preparing procedures, risk control measures as per subsea defined process and industry practice requirements.

Proven ability of defining and delivering equipment operational requirements, including all interfaces between MODU/Vessel, vendors and tooling.

Ability to coach and mentor junior less experienced staff

Desirable Criteria

Demonstration and track record of Safety and Operational Leadership.

Excellent understanding of Drilling, Completion, and Intervention activities and related open water subsea activities

Project management skills and able to deliver across multiple work fronts.

An understanding of API 6A, API17D, API-RP17G, ISO 13628-7.

Awareness of subsea well capping and containment requirements and familiar with source control response planning.

Familiar to agile methods, pro-active and open to new ideas and new ways of working.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.