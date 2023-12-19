This role is not eligible for relocation

Subsea project management are responsible for delivering subsea projects and services within the Production & Operations projects sub-entity, and for designing and building subsea projects that shape the future energy landscape. A subsea front end team has recently been stood up within bp’s Central Subsea project management organisation.The Subsea Front End (SSFE) sub-discipline is a multi-disciplinary squad that supports the development, selection and optimisation of subsea concepts; considering standardisation and technology to improve value on subsea projects. The squad is deeply integrated within Global Concepts Development (GCD) while also serving as a natural conduit to Central Subsea / Subsea Project Management Discipline for relevant expertise / resources when required. This new squad will actively support and employ GCD ‘How We Work’ methodology (appraisal management, decision quality). The squad will primarily be focused on Subsea Concept Development and Optimization (FEL 1-2) enabling consistent delivery of competitive and Define-ready (FEL 3) projects. Beyond GCD-oriented subsea project support, the squad will also be responsible for consolidating and aggregating subsea portfolio demand – a key enabler for regional / global subsea hardware and execution strategies.The role will lead an agile team with an open approach to actively support GCD’s regional Appraisal General Managers (AGMs) and Appraisal Leads in progressing front end subsea projects through uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning, and trying new ideas / technologies, using industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other collaborators to help shape the future of our business.



Job Description:

About the opportunity:

We are now looking for a Subsea Front End Project Manager (Eastern Hemisphere), who will lead and prioritise the work of a multi-disciplinary squad (subsea systems engineers, senior project engineer and extended project controls and PSCM support subject areas) to deliver the subsea-centric requirements of FEL 1-2 within Appraisal Management (and regional Project General Managers when they are responsible for appraisal of asset / area-centric subsea tie-backs / tie-ins. The squad and role work in service of the regional Appraisal Managers and their respective Appraisal Leads. The global Subsea Front End squad will be progressively built and resourced over the course of 2024 to meet GCD support needs and Define-readiness requirements (per project delivery schedules).

For the Eastern Hemisphere, the remit includes bp-operated projects in the North Sea, Mauritania & Senegal (M&S), Egypt and Azerbaijan / Georgia / Turkey (AGT). Spot support to AGMs for the appraisal of non-operated joint venture subsea developments may also be required. In this role, as the successful candidate, you would also be responsible for establishing the initial ‘How We Work’ framework for the Subsea Front End squad within GCD and inter-linked with Subsea Project Management and Central Subsea work practices. This would be accomplished through delivering initial priority workstreams to stand up the squad – including global subsea demand planning, hardware / execution standardisation and subsea benchmarking – culminating in a comprehensive ‘How We Work’ framework directly mapped to emerging Project Delivery common process (PDcp) requirements for all categories / archetypes of subsea projects.

About the role:

In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Leadership / Priorities :

Integrate, lead and prioritise the work of subsea systems engineers, project engineers, Central Subsea Flow to Work / support resources, and extended project controls and PSCM support to deliver against the SSFE remit across FEL 1 -2 (Pre-projects, Concept Development and Optimize).

Work closely with regional Appraisal General Manager and Appraisal Leads to support delivery against their Appraisal Management and Annual Operating Plan milestones.

When applicable, lead front end efforts on behalf of new established subsea alliance program teams.

Subsea Strategy / Standardisation Implementation :

Implement bp’s subsea standardisation and sourcing strategies including setting the foundations for ‘how’ the sub-discipline will contribute towards delivery of projects and services in FEL 1-2.

Rigorously implement subsea hardware / execution and ‘How We Work’ (HWW) standardisation within GCD.

Work in a deeply collaborative fashion with subsea alliance program team / contractors to drive value for bp project in Front End.

Actively identify and communicate the value realised to bp via standardisation.

When required, lead value-focused efforts to support cost / schedule-challenged projects or regional programs.

SSFE How We Work Development :

In support of the initial ‘stand up’ of the SSFE squad, frame and develop subsea-centric deliverables, templates and repeatable frameworks based on best practice (FEL 1-2 subsea risks / opportunities, Subsea Tier 1-3 decision inputs, comparison analysis, cost & schedule benchmarking, procurement plans and corresponding regional RFI/Ps / sourcing strategies.

Maintain consistent global FE work practices within extended team – evolving as required and continuously improving via Knowledge Management.

Simplify and streamline work processes – identifying ‘repeat’ decisions / frameworks and creating systematic and data-driven approaches to more efficiently deliver work for Appraisal Leadership and ensuring ‘ready for FEL 3 / Execute’ quality and competitiveness for eventual Delivery Teams under regional PGMs.

Hemisphere Global Demand Inputs / View :

Maintain integrated subsea hardware and execution demand / outlook view for individual’s Hemisphere program (eventually linking to OnePortfolio system); drawing / communicating key insights to GCD / Central Subsea leadership, exporting relevant elements to subsea category management and identifying & acting on regional alignments / opportunities (e.g. aggregate hardware and / or vessel demand).

Pursue and link relevant subsea Operated by Others (OBO) / NOJV insights and knowledge back to relevant Hemisphere FEL 1-2 program.

Actively utilise the demand profile to communicate emerging resource needs for GCD and eventual project execution to Subsea Project Management Discipline.

Technical / How We Work Standards :

Implement and uphold technical standards, processes and capabilities for the sub-discipline through verification across subsea projects to drive excellence.

Ensure active application of technical benchmarking across FEL 1-2.

HSE&C :

Maintain focus on HSE&C and quality to deliver the subsea strategy goals of zero reportable incidents, zero quality defects and issues, and zero tolerance to code of conduct violations.

Resourcing :

Per afore-mentioned responsibilities, ensure SSFE Hemisphere-specific squad is sufficiently resourced across all subject areas to deliver against FEL 1-2 plans for stakeholder projects – drawing on subject areas, Central Subsea resources or others required (flexing with opposite Hemisphere team members as appropriate, actively liaising closely with subsea production operations / wells tags, etc.).

About you:

You will have an Engineering degree, or equivalent and associated professional body certification.

It would be essential that you have:

Experience in the energy industry with demonstrable capability and track record in delivering subsea projects

Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management and commensurate working knowledge of Appraisal Management

Ability to be a leader and integrator that is an inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data. Experience with Technical or commercial study management.

Great People skills, with ability to lead by example and to lead without disciplinary (line) authority.

It would also be desirable that you have:

Relevant experience leading teams

Demonstrated capability to deeply integrate within a client / partner domain outside of core subject area

Active leadership and demonstration of great values / behaviours

Extensive experience delivering the full life cycle of subsea projects – design, delivery and execution through subsea production operations

Track record of implementing hardware / execution and ‘how we work’ standardisation

Chartership or Professional Engineering accreditation APM/PMP accreditation

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



