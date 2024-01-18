Subsea HSE Advisor – GoM

Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
HSE team lead is a meaningful role reporting to the Americas P&O Projects HSE&C Manager. The role will integrate with the define/execute project team on a day-to-day basis. The HSE&C Team Lead will be responsible for delivering the define HSE&C requirements and contributing to project progression into execute.
10 years demonstrated ability; Proven HSE track record; Major Projects experience; Contractor management; Safety leader experience
Previous experience in Define stage of Project; Post Graduate; Vessel Execution Experience;
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.