Subsea HSE Advisor – GoM

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



Job Description:

HSE team lead is a meaningful role reporting to the Americas P&O Projects HSE&C Manager. The role will integrate with the define/execute project team on a day-to-day basis. The HSE&C Team Lead will be responsible for delivering the define HSE&C requirements and contributing to project progression into execute.

Key Accountabilities

Ensure the Project implements Health, Safety, Environmental & Carbon management in conformance with Local and Federal guidelines for Offshore activity in the Gulf of Mexico Project management practices.

Preparing & developing plans and procedures for HSE&C as appropriate.

Build & Prepare project HSE&C management plans for define and implement activities in Region.

Work with the Environmental and Social Lead to present consistent HSE&C input into the Project Leadership Teams.

Support our Contractor Management Teams in the development of contractual terms and conditions incorporating bp and project HSSE expectations, bid evaluation plans, conduct bid evaluation and scoring, and participate in clarification meetings with contractors.

Update the HSE&C resource plan to provide support to define and execute activities. Collaborate with the Americas Projects HSE&C Manager to update the cost estimate based on required HSE&C resources and provide to the project team for inclusion in the overall project estimates.

Implement several Plans, Processes, and Procedures to govern activity for Execution of bp activity.

Work with the project risk engineer to identify and verify that mitigation plans are updated or developed for HSE&C risks identified in the risk register for each project.

Develop a schedule and prepare for the Go/No Go events that are required to meet the execution schedule

Provide input into the Project Leadership Team and report monthly on HSE performance in line with the Annual Operating Plan for the projects.

Define and document Operational Boundary procedure for each stage activity.

Evaluate Contractors submitted procedures and practices against contractual requirements.

Develop HSSE self-verification / contractor oversight plans to:

Verify workforce understanding and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, as well as bp requirements.

Verify that all HSSE and operational incidents are reported and recorded in conformance with bp internal Incident Investigation Procedure

Manage legal and regulatory compliance in conformance to Offshore GoM Legal and Regulatory Compliance Practice.

Implement the contractor safety management plan working with the construction and commissioning accountable managers.

Capture any new HSSE lessons and document in the reporting tools at bp.



Essential Experience and Requirements

10 years demonstrated ability; Proven HSE track record; Major Projects experience; Contractor management; Safety leader experience

Desirable Criteria

Previous experience in Define stage of Project; Post Graduate; Vessel Execution Experience;

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.