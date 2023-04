Job summary

Role Synopsis



The Subsea Hardware Engineer is responsible for providing expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and the delivery of safe, compliant, and efficient operations.





Key Accountabilities

Provides Subsea Hardware engineering expertise within defined area of responsibility, which may include providing integrity and risk management, regulatory compliance support and/or technical assurance for installed subsea hardware systems.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to manage risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable and complaint operations.

Checks completion of tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning, and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Acts as coordinator or reviewer for Subsea Hardware engineering related Management of Change (MoC), managing action closure and ensuring appropriate technical practices and relevant industry codes are adhered to when modifications are being made.

Own and maintain the documents and data for the assigned subsea hardware.

Provide technical feedback for any subsea hardware risk assessment for each Region ensuring that the identified threats reflect current operations and use this to define, implement and manage regional hardware threat mitigation programs.

Prepare, review, and endorse hardware-related metrics (e.g. integrity dashboard) and intervene where appropriate.

Integrate with associated disciplines to ensure adequate equipment care, including maintenance & engineering, corrosion, flow assurance, production chemistry, pressure systems integrity, and structural & civil engineering.

Provide hardware engineering support in fitness for service barrier evaluations and incident investigations.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/practices/procedures and escalate high priority lessons.

Technical support to the management of subsea operation’s contractors (e.g. subsea engineering contractors).

Provide support to daily operations including response to emergent operational issues and equipment defects.



Essential Experience and Education

Regional operating or project experience in relevant engineering roles or relevant industry experience.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in some or all aspects of design, construction, inspection, operation, intervention, maintenance, integrity management, or performance monitoring of various types of subsea hardware systems.

Contract management.

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Degree qualified in a relevant science or engineering discipline.

Working on or completed EIT leading to US Professional Engineer license or Chartered Engineer.

