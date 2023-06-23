Subsea Hardware Engineer, Manifolds and Connection Systems

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: Central Subsea is responsible for the specification, design, delivery, and maintenance of Subsea Production Systems (SPS). This includes components from the wellhead through to the flow line and riser as well as miscellaneous topsides elements. CS acts as BP’s single face to the subsea hardware suppliers for equipment design procurement, storage, maintenance, and onshore repair. The Subsea Hardware Engineer will work in a supplier facing squad delivering the manifolds and connection systems scope, including managing the technical assurance for the above scope as well as managing supplier performance to deliver in line with project cost, schedule, quality and HSSE requirements. Key Accountabilities: • Provide support to project team as needed in the development and revisions of Subsea Basis of Design, P&IDs, field layouts, system schematics, etc. • Develop/review functional requirements, SDRLs, hardware scopes of supply, design verification plans, in support of hardware RFQs; • Provide input to suppler bid evaluations; • Provide regular input to the PMs for cost and schedule reports; • Provide regular project status reports to PM and technical leadership; • Performance manage hardware and engineering suppliers to deliver safe, cost effective solutions in line with schedule requirements; • Perform design verification activities (design reviews and analysis reviews) and drive efficient execution of Design Verification Plan; • Manage Master Document Register (MDR) in accordance with the design verification plan • Drive efficient evaluation and management of supplier CDRs, change requests, Technical Queries, and interface requests • Liaise with BP SMEs to provide technical support to supplier for resolution of quality and engineering issues. • Provide input to periodic risk identification reviews and risk closeout plans; • Contribute constructability perspectives in equipment design and constructability reviews, fabrication readiness reviews. • Perform regular fabrication and manufacturing site visits for pre-production meetings, HSSE influence and monitor, progress health checks, and process reviews. • Drive efficient execution of acceptance and handover of hardware including support of project certification procedures; • Support planning and execution of aftermarket activities, including development of scopes of work, cost estimates, development of SIT procedures • Provide support and input to Subsea Construction Team as required for development of installation and commissioning plans/procedures, rigging design and analysis, and execution of offshore activities and troubleshooting

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Education

Bachelor’s in Engineering

Critical Criteria

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

6+ years of oilfield experience, including major plant or process piping construction

Technical expertise with manifolds, jumpers, connectors and valves

Knowledgeable of subsea hardware supplier processes and constraints for design and delivery of equipment

Experienced in application of industry standards and codes related to subsea hardware and systems including API 6A & 17D, API 17P, ASME B31.8, API 17R

High level knowledge of structural and piping fabrication and welding methods

High level knowledge of common subsea hardware materials of construction

Track record of driving positive safety culture and behaviors

Desirable Criteria

Experience in performing or reviewing manifold and/or jumper design analysis.

Knowledge of subsea hardware suppliers’ engineering and manufacturing processes and constraints

Broad experience with major projects through full project life cycle

Experience with factory acceptance testing requirements for subsea equipment.

Knowledge of processes for change management, risk management, deviation requests, and reliability planning and management

Professional Accreditation (PE, PMP or Chartership)

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.