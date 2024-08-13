Subsea Hardware Engineer - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the Role

Provide deep subsea hardware engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and the delivery of safe, compliant and efficient operations.

What you will deliver

Provides Subsea Hardware engineering expertise within defined area of responsibility, which may include providing integrity and risk management, regulatory compliance support and/or technical assurance for installed subsea hardware systems.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to manage risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable and complaint operations.

Checks completion of tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Acts as coordinator or reviewer for Subsea Hardware engineering related Management of Change (MoC), managing action closure and ensuring appropriate technical practices and relevant industry codes are adhered to when modifications are being made.

Own and maintain the documents and data for the assigned subsea hardware.

Provide technical input for any subsea hardware risk assessment for each Region ensuring that the identified threats reflect current operations and use this to define, implement and manage regional hardware threat mitigation programs.

Prepare, review, and endorse hardware-related metrics (e.g. integrity dashboard and LOPC data) and intervene where appropriate.

Integrate with associated disciplines to ensure adequate equipment care, including maintenance & engineering, corrosion, flow assurance, production chemistry, pressure systems integrity, and structural & civil engineering.

Provide hardware engineering support in F4S barrier evaluations and incident investigations.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/practices/procedures and escalate high priority lessons.

Technical support to the management of subsea operation’s contractors (e.g. subsea engineering contractors).

What you will need to be successful

Must have education / certifications:

Degree qualified in a relevant science or engineering discipline.

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.



Must have experience / skills (to be hired with):

Regional operating or project experience in relevant engineering roles or relevant industry experience.

Relevant technical expertise related to subsea hardware engineering.

Contract management.

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries.



Good to have experiences / skills (can be trained for – learning / on the job):

Support the optimisation of digital tools to progress continuous improvement of global subsea hardware support (e.g. data gathering and data analysis, equipment dashboards, risk analysis tools, database management, data visualisation, etc.).

Experience or knowledge of data visualization software e.g. PowerBI.

Citizen developer with knowledge of Python, SQL etc.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

