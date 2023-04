Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Role Synopsis

Central Subsea (CS) is responsible for the specification, design, delivery, installation, commissioning & any needed refurbishment of Subsea Production Systems (SPS). This includes components from the wellhead through to the flowline and riser & miscellaneous topsides elements. For hardware delivery, CS acts as bp’s single face to the SPS suppliers for equipment design, procurement, storage, maintenance & onshore repair. The Subsea Hardware Lead Engineer will work in a supplier facing squad delivering trees and wellheads scope. This includes managing the technical assurance of the equipment, as well as SPS supplier performance to deliver the equipment in-line with project cost, schedule, quality & HSSE requirements.

Key Accountabilities

Ensure safety is the number one priority in all activities from initial specification & design to final testing & delivery & demonstrate leadership behaviors that support bp’s commitment to safety.

Build & develop healthy relationships externally with SPS suppliers & internally with Projects/Wells. Help mentor & guide less experienced engineers within the team.

Actively participate in a SPS hardware supplier facing squad by attending various meetings & documenting activities. Some activities may require temporary Flow-to-Work (FTW) support in other CS squads.

Understand current & future equipment demand forecasts & use relevant inventory stock before placing new Purchase Orders (POs). When placing new POs, apply standard designs from CS’ equipment catalog but also use sound engineering judgment when considering legacy designs. Help generate a Decision Support Paper (DSP) & obtain approval when standard catalog equipment is not used.

Participate in Request for Information (RFIs) & Request for Proposal (RFPs).

Obtain technical guidance from Projects/Wells to generate SPS supplier specifications such as Statement of Requirements (SoR), Scope of Work (SoW), Master Equipment List (MEL) & Master Document Register (MDR).

Ensure SPS supplier’s equipment design meets specifications. Record all reports/calculations/findings in Engineering Verification Plans (EVPs) & review the output with the team’s Engineering Lead & the Regional/Projects Engineering Manager

Actively manage & close out documentation reviews, as well as technical queries, interfaces, Non-compliance Requests (NCRs), risks & deviations

Execute deliveries per cost & schedule agreements with Projects/Wells. Generate Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) & provide technical reviews of Variation Order Requests (VORs) as needed

Support Projects/Wells with various reviews, design assurance activities & risk assessments per agreed Major Projects common process (MPcp) requirements

Visit SPS supplier sites at appropriate stages & actively engage & interface with On-site Managers & Third-Party Inspectors (TPIs)

Performance manage SPS suppliers & rigorously manage deliveries to a mindset of no-change, while not compromising on safety or quality.

Report delivery progress and issues as appropriate to squads/CS/Projects/Wells.

Ensure SPS supplier’s Manufacturing Record Books (MRBs) are reviewed by TPIs, Up-front Agreements (UFAs) are in-place with Finance, and any other handover documents are signed before equipment loads out. Confirm SPS supplier’s load-out instructions and Preservation, Storage and Maintenance (PSM) procedures are in-place and followed.

Look for opportunities to implement Continuous Improvement (CI) initiatives and support Quality and the SPS supplier with Root Cause Analysis (RCAs). Document and share Lessons Learned.

Support installation activities performed by other CS squads. If equipment repair/refurbishment or other Aftermarket activities are required, provide support to CS Life of Field (LoF) squads.

Essential Education:

A minimum degree of a Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 15 years of experience in the oil and gas industry of which 5 years should be in subsea systems

Working knowledge of API 17D, API 6A, and IOGP S-561 industry specifications

Technical proficiency with subsea trees and wellheads, as well as equipment that interfaces with it

Ability to manage and direct multiple complex deliveries and work scopes

Strong interpersonal skills with experience in influencing project teams, suppliers, and contractors

Strong leadership and teamwork skills with experience in working with engineers and multi-discipline teams

Desirable criteria

Professional accreditation (P.E. or Chartership)

Subsea tree and/or wellhead experience with a SPS supplier

Familiarity with Agile methods and tools

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!