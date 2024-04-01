Subsea LOF Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

We are hiring Subsea Life of Field (LoF) Engineer will report to the Project Subsea LoF Discipline Lead and is responsible for delivering global and regional subsea activities for Projects, Production, Wells, and bp Solutions, supporting agile and new ways of working. As a part of a role, the successor will be responsible to work with bp’s contractors and suppliers to integrate and optimize the progress of readiness processes for Inspections, Maintenance, and Repairs to bp’s subsea infrastructure, support subsea hardware and installation execution squads, and the accomplishment of aftermarket and technical support services.

In addition to that, the person will play an important role with procurement on defining market strategies, building and executing contracts, leading tendering processes, supporting resolution of subsea technical problems, and maintaining relationships with contractors and suppliers.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only!

What you will deliver:

Successful delivery of LoF scopes for Project, Production, and Wells in line with Operating Management System

Support the regional integration LoF scopes engaging hardware delivery, installation execution, and stakeholders for all aftermarket services scopes.

Integrate and deliver Production and Wells (P&W) regional Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair with offshore prioritization, planning, and readiness, supporting execution

Participate in the development and implement necessary LoF regional strategies for ROV operations, tooling/inventory management, and new technologies working with stakeholders, ensuring long term sustainable set up for the region.

Support the delivery of the standard supplier performance management for LoF scopes, including building and maintaining relationships with suppliers, improving cost and efficiency, with support from supply chain.

Prepare and actively manage budgets and costs for LoF scope with stakeholders and contractors efficiently and proficiently

Risk management and mitigation planning

Be an active member of regional P&W squads when necessary, linking requirements into wider regional delivery squads, improving ONE TEAM and prioritization of work

Ensure Contractor delivery team’s proficiency to confirm high standard resources to execute the work

Promote Safe working environment with all BP and Suppliers involved in the projects.

Essential education, experience and job requirements:

Engineering degree in relevant field

Demonstrable experience on safely leading work, enhancing ‘no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment’ and ensuring lessons learned

Follow BP’s Code of Conduct and model BP’s Values & Behaviors

Experience of engaging, managing, and building collaborative trust-based relationships with stakeholders

Experience of working in a contractor-led delivery environment

Detailed understanding, communicate complex issues, lead resolution and disputes

Demonstrable commercial acumen and/or experience of supporting the progress and management of commercial agreements

Ability to be a team player and work across and agile diverse delivery areas despite uncertainty in scope boundaries

Does this sound like you?

Desirable criteria

Experience on managing onshore project readiness for Inspection Maintenance and/or Repair (IMR) campaigns

Associated professional body certification

New and innovative IMR technologies,

Subsea tooling management

Supplier oversite and relationship management

Aftermarket services for Subsea Production Systems equipment and/or tools

Recognized PM accreditation

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.