Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Subsea Life of Field Engineer

Subsea Life of Field Engineer

Subsea Life of Field Engineer

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145875BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Life of Field Engineer will report to the Project Subsea Life of Field Discipline Lead and is responsible for delivering global and regional subsea activities for Projects, Production, Wells, and bp Solutions, supporting agile and new ways of working. The LoF Engineer will be responsible to work with bp’s contractors and suppliers to integrate and optimize the delivery of readiness processes for Inspections, Maintenance, and Repairs to bp’s subsea infrastructure, support subsea hardware and installation execution squads, and the delivery of aftermarket and technical support services.

In addition to that, the person will play an important role with procurement on defining market strategies, building and executing contracts, leading tendering processes, supporting resolution of subsea technical problems, and maintaining relationships with contractors and suppliers.

Key Accountabilities:
  • Successful delivery of Central Subsea Life of Field scopes for Project, Production, and Wells in line with OMS
  • Support the regional integration Life of Field scopes engaging Central Subsea hardware delivery, installation execution, and Wells for all aftermarket services scopes
  • Integrate and deliver Production and Wells regional Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair offshore prioritization, planning, and readiness, supporting Central Subsea execution
  • Participate in the development and implement necessary Life of Field regional strategies for ROV operations, tooling/inventory management, and new technologies working with stakeholders, ensuring long term sustainable set up for the region.
  • Support the delivery of the standard supplier performance management for Life of field scopes, including maintaining relationships with suppliers, improving cost and efficiency, with support from PSCM
  • Prepare and actively manage budgets and costs for Life of Field scope with Customers and contractors
  • Risk management and mitigation planning
  • Be an active member of regional Production and Wells squads when necessary, linking requirements into wider Central Subsea regional delivery squads, enhancing ONE TEAM and prioritization of work
  • Ensure Contractor delivery team’s competency to confirm high standard resources to execute the work
  • Promote Safe working environment with all BP and Suppliers involved in the projects.
It will be essential to have:
  • Engineering degree, or equivalent and associated professional body certification
  • Demonstrable experience on safely leading work, enhancing ‘no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment’
  • Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct and model BP’s Values & Behaviors
  • Experience of engaging, managing, and building collaborative trust-based relationships with stakeholders
  • Experience of working in a contractor-led delivery environment
  • Proven ability to understand, communicate complex issues, lead resolution and disputes
  • Demonstrable commercial acumen and/or experience of supporting the development of commercial frameworks/agreements
  • Ability to be a team player and work across and agile diverse delivery areas despite uncertainty in scope boundaries
It will be a preference to have:
  • Experience on managing IMR campaigns, field subsea production operations, new and innovative IMR technologies, readiness and gate criteria processes, ROV operations, subsea tooling management, and aftermarket services for wells and operations
  • Recognized PM accreditation

Apply Search all jobs at bp