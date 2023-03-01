Subsea Life of Field Engineer

Life of Field Engineer will report to the Project Subsea Life of Field Discipline Lead and is responsible for delivering global and regional subsea activities for Projects, Production, Wells, and bp Solutions, supporting agile and new ways of working. The LoF Engineer will be responsible to work with bp’s contractors and suppliers to integrate and optimize the delivery of readiness processes for Inspections, Maintenance, and Repairs to bp’s subsea infrastructure, support subsea hardware and installation execution squads, and the delivery of aftermarket and technical support services.
In addition to that, the person will play an important role with procurement on defining market strategies, building and executing contracts, leading tendering processes, supporting resolution of subsea technical problems, and maintaining relationships with contractors and suppliers.