Subsea Life of Field Engineer

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Life of Field Engineer will report to the Project Subsea Life of Field Discipline Lead and is responsible for delivering global and regional subsea activities for Projects, Production, Wells, and bp Solutions, supporting agile and new ways of working. The LoF Engineer will be responsible to work with bp’s contractors and suppliers to integrate and optimize the delivery of readiness processes for Inspections, Maintenance, and Repairs to bp’s subsea infrastructure, support subsea hardware and installation execution squads, and the delivery of aftermarket and technical support services.



In addition to that, the person will play an important role with procurement on defining market strategies, building and executing contracts, leading tendering processes, supporting resolution of subsea technical problems, and maintaining relationships with contractors and suppliers.

Key Accountabilities:

Successful delivery of Central Subsea Life of Field scopes for Project, Production, and Wells in line with OMS

Support the regional integration Life of Field scopes engaging Central Subsea hardware delivery, installation execution, and Wells for all aftermarket services scopes

Integrate and deliver Production and Wells regional Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair offshore prioritization, planning, and readiness, supporting Central Subsea execution

Participate in the development and implement necessary Life of Field regional strategies for ROV operations, tooling/inventory management, and new technologies working with stakeholders, ensuring long term sustainable set up for the region.

Support the delivery of the standard supplier performance management for Life of field scopes, including maintaining relationships with suppliers, improving cost and efficiency, with support from PSCM

Prepare and actively manage budgets and costs for Life of Field scope with Customers and contractors

Risk management and mitigation planning

Be an active member of regional Production and Wells squads when necessary, linking requirements into wider Central Subsea regional delivery squads, enhancing ONE TEAM and prioritization of work

Ensure Contractor delivery team’s competency to confirm high standard resources to execute the work

Promote Safe working environment with all BP and Suppliers involved in the projects.



It will be essential to have:

Engineering degree, or equivalent and associated professional body certification

Demonstrable experience on safely leading work, enhancing ‘no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment’

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct and model BP’s Values & Behaviors

Experience of engaging, managing, and building collaborative trust-based relationships with stakeholders

Experience of working in a contractor-led delivery environment

Proven ability to understand, communicate complex issues, lead resolution and disputes

Demonstrable commercial acumen and/or experience of supporting the development of commercial frameworks/agreements

Ability to be a team player and work across and agile diverse delivery areas despite uncertainty in scope boundaries

It will be a preference to have: