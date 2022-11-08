Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

The GoM subsea support squad is seeking a Subsea Operations Engineer. The individual will report directly to the Operations Manager and will work under the direction of the Squad Lead. The primary responsibility of the team is to deliver maximum value from our subsea operations by optimizing the balance between risk, production, and cost, while delivering step changes in performance through innovation by our people.

The overall health and availability of the subsea systems is maintained through the Subsea Operations support squad within the Production Support Unit. The engineer will work across all GoM assets, responsible for providing support in delivery of optimization, troubleshooting, inspection, maintenance, and repair infrastructure with support from senior level SS operations engineers. Improvement of system availability by risk mitigation, elimination of defects, and reduced Mean Time to Repair is a key focus area.

The primary responsibilities of the position include but are not limited to the following:

Demonstrate safe work practices and support the achievement of the GoM Regions’ performance goals and standards.

Familiarization with crafting, maintaining, and applying Site Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Support the delivery, maintenance, and utilization of subsea SOPs and technical drawings under a Senior Engineer.

Conduct condition monitoring, diagnostics, and resolution of operational issues for Subsea Systems.

Integration with topsides engineering and subsea project teams in support of the area(s) to manage risks in compliance with practices.

Work closely with the central subsea organization to steward plans and procedures for subsea interventions and offshore execution activities.

Actively participate in applicable HAZIDS, HAZOPS, and risk assessments.

Continue technical development through training, site visits, and offshore ROV campaign participation

BS degree in Engineering

Actively pursuing Professional Engineer license

5+ years of industry experience with an understanding of Subsea Operations fundamentals

Working knowledge of the various types of equipment within a subsea infrastructure, including instrumentation and controls

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across interpersonal boundaries

Growth mindset with the willingness to learn and adapt to a multifaceted environment

Awareness of common system-based anomalies and flow assurance tactics for a producing subsea system

Generalized understanding of integrity, maintenance and repair activities for a subsea system

Awareness of the interdependencies between the subsea system and the topsides production utilities