The GoM subsea support squad is seeking a Subsea Operations Engineer. The individual will report directly to the Operations Manager and will work under the direction of the Squad Lead. The primary responsibility of the team is to deliver maximum value from our subsea operations by optimizing the balance between risk, production, and cost, while delivering step changes in performance through innovation by our people.
The overall health and availability of the subsea systems is maintained through the Subsea Operations support squad within the Production Support Unit. The engineer will work across all GoM assets, responsible for providing support in delivery of optimization, troubleshooting, inspection, maintenance, and repair infrastructure with support from senior level SS operations engineers. Improvement of system availability by risk mitigation, elimination of defects, and reduced Mean Time to Repair is a key focus area.
The primary responsibilities of the position include but are not limited to the following:
Demonstrate safe work practices and support the achievement of the GoM Regions’ performance goals and standards.
Familiarization with crafting, maintaining, and applying Site Operating Procedures (SOPs).
Support the delivery, maintenance, and utilization of subsea SOPs and technical drawings under a Senior Engineer.
Conduct condition monitoring, diagnostics, and resolution of operational issues for Subsea Systems.
Integration with topsides engineering and subsea project teams in support of the area(s) to manage risks in compliance with practices.
Work closely with the central subsea organization to steward plans and procedures for subsea interventions and offshore execution activities.
Actively participate in applicable HAZIDS, HAZOPS, and risk assessments.
Continue technical development through training, site visits, and offshore ROV campaign participation
BS degree in Engineering
Actively pursuing Professional Engineer license
5+ years of industry experience with an understanding of Subsea Operations fundamentals
Working knowledge of the various types of equipment within a subsea infrastructure, including instrumentation and controls
Demonstrated ability to network and influence across interpersonal boundaries
Growth mindset with the willingness to learn and adapt to a multifaceted environment
Awareness of common system-based anomalies and flow assurance tactics for a producing subsea system
Generalized understanding of integrity, maintenance and repair activities for a subsea system
Awareness of the interdependencies between the subsea system and the topsides production utilities
Understanding of reading and applying technical drawings commonly used in process operations: P&ID's, simplified flow diagrams, block diagrams, logic diagrams, isometric drawings, equipment specific diagrams, and electrical diagrams
Understanding of bp’s risk management process, management of change, and basic understanding of root cause failure analysis
Why join us!
At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
• Possibility to join our social communities and networks
• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
• Life and health insurance, medical care package
• And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.