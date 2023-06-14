This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

We are looking for Subsea Operations Engineer to join our team! The successful candidate will support bp’s ongoing subsea oil and gas production operations in the Caspian Sea by planning and executing the activities required to maintain subsea hardware and pipelines integrity and availability. We expect you to be accountable for the safe, efficient, reliable, and compliant operation of the bp AGT subsea systems assigned to their care. Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for Subsea Operations Engineer to join our team!The successful candidate will support bp’s ongoing subsea oil and gas production operations in the Caspian Sea by planning and executing the activities required to maintain subsea hardware and pipelines integrity and availability. We expect you to be accountable for the safe, efficient, reliable, and compliant operation of the bp AGT subsea systems assigned to their care.Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Job Description:

What will you be doing?

All technical and planning work required to ensure safe and reliable operation of subsea production systems through agreed processes, tools and technology

Technical support work to assist Production Delivery Unit teams, senior Subsea Operations Engineers and bp’s regional Subsea Operations Team

Performance of condition monitoring, diagnostics, and resolution of operational issues for subsea systems, integrating with subsea engineering, subsea projects teams and life of field and execution teams, to manage risks in compliance with bp and industry practices

Support development and recommend subsea systems inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and projects scope, budgets, and plans.

Support development of preparedness and response strategies/plans for subsea systems to mitigate risk to production identified by vulnerabilities and known emergent risk issues

Act as an activity integration SPA responsible for work management and readiness activities for subsea execution tasks.

Provide input and support to subsea project operations teams on operations readiness, commissioning, and handover of projects providing input and assurance that the subsea system equipment, plans, procedures, and competent resources are in place to start and operate in safe and compliant manner.

Provide technical support for offshore subsea work execution, including ROV vessel activities and technology projects

Input on activity planning, the annual budget and contingencies

Input on subsea planned downtime, production opportunities / risks

Input actions to optimize production through the subsea systems

Recommend for spares and new tooling for preparedness response strategy

Recommend subsea IMR activities and production recovery operations

Recommend cost efficiency and carbon saving

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Skills and experience:

Some experience in a subsea projects, operations or equipment/systems supply role in the oil and gas industry

Interest in and desire to work with subsea production systems and technology

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Technical expertise, decision making, business insight, risk management, analytical thinking, problem solving, collaboration, influencing, maximizing value, prioritisation skills

Proficient written, spoken and reading English



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Subsea Construction, Subsea Engineering, Subsea Equipment, Subsea Installations, Subsea Production Systems, Subsea Systems, Subsea Technology



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.