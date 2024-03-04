Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



The GoM subsea support squad is seeking a Subsea Operations Engineer. The individual will report directly to the GoM Subsea Operations Discipline Manager and will work under the direction of the Subsea Support Squad Lead. The primary responsibility of the Subsea Operations squad is to deliver maximum value from our subsea operations by optimizing the balance between risk, production, and cost, while delivering step changes in performance through innovation by our people. The overall health and availability of the subsea systems is maintained through the Subsea Operations support squad within the Production Support Unit. The engineer will work across all GoM assets, responsible for providing support in delivery of optimization, troubleshooting, inspection, maintenance, and repair of the subsea infrastructure with support from Senior level SS Ops engineers. Improvement of system availability by risk mitigation, elimination of defects, and reduced Mean Time to Repair is a key focus area for all Subsea Support Squad engineers.



Demonstrate safe work practices and support the achievement of the GoM Regions’ performance goals and standards.

Support the delivery, maintenance, and utilization of subsea site operating procedures (SOPs) and technical drawings under the direction of a Senior Engineer

Conduct condition monitoring, diagnostics, and resolution of operational issues for Subsea Systems.

Integration with topsides engineering and subsea project teams in support of the area(s) to manage risks in compliance with practices.

Work closely with the central subsea organization to steward plans and procedures for subsea interventions and offshore execution activities.

Actively participate in applicable HAZIDS, HAZOPS, and risk assessments.

Continue technical development through training, site visits, and offshore ROV campaign participation



Bachelor of Science or equivalent experience in Engineering

Actively pursuing PE license



5+ years of industry experience with an understanding of Subsea Operations fundamentals

Working knowledge of the various types of equipment within a subsea infrastructure, including instrumentation and controls

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries

Growth mindset with the willingness to learn and adapt to a dynamic environment



Awareness of common system-based anomalies and flow assurance tactics for a producing subsea system

Generalized understanding of integrity, maintenance and repair activities for a subsea system

Awareness of the interdependencies between the subsea system and the topsides production utilities

Familiarization with creating, maintaining, and utilizing Site Operating Procedures

Understanding of reading and utilizing technical drawings commonly used in process operations: P&ID's, simplified flow diagrams, block diagrams, logic diagrams, isometric drawings, equipment specific diagrams, and electrical diagrams

Understanding of bp’s risk management process, management of change, and basic understanding of root cause failure analysis



Must be willing and able to travel to offshore facilities and vessels as required.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



