Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.About the opportunity:The Subsea Operations Specialist has oversight of Subsea Operations for all of BPTT’s subsea facilities and assets, assuring subsea systems and activities are delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operation performance. The role is a key part of the subsea team structure and is an onshore (office) based role.It is recognized that there are significant transferable skills from topsides disciplines such as Instrumentation and Control, Electrical, Process and Mechanical Engineering. Additional support and development in Subsea specific competences will be provided if required.



Job Description:

About the role:

The role is an office based role providing subsea systems support on BPTT’s sites working with the offshore / onshore site teams to deliver safe and compliant production These sites include but are not limited to:

All of BPTTs subsea producing assets

Pipeline network including pig launchers and receivers

Provide day to day subsea input to work planning and offshore execution including subsea vessel execution.

Support Control room operations and daily surveillance of Subsea system monitoring for anomalies, trend and excursions

Support pigging planning and execution activities including but not limited to writing and reviewing Operating procedures for special pigging activities

Supporting gate compliance requirements for all subsea activities across the 12w to 2w planning and execution time horizons

Act as integrator between onshore operations support and offshore execution teams

Support the optimization of subsea activities within the 8Q plan

Provides subsea Input into operations risk assessments



About you:

You will preferably be degree qualified in a relevant science or engineering discipline and working towards a professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.



It would be beneficial that you have:

Operational experience of an Oil and Gas asset, preferably with subsea background

Relevant technical expertise in support of system design and operation

Relevant experience in the application of facility operating management systems

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across the organizational boundaries

Ability to assess emergent issues, develop a response plan and communicate it effectively



The role is office based. If a site based employee is successful for the role their site based allowances will be impacted.

Why join our team?

This is an exciting time for subsea and pipelines in BPTT, with new projects in progress and more to come in the future which will bring significant activity to manage and maintain the existing infrastructure as well as what’s to come.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



