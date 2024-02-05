Job summary

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for supporting the development, implementation and operation of a comprehensive schedule control system, including day-to-day planning activities, performance management and reporting, and the integration of schedules from internal and third party sources into the overall project planning process and in conformance with BP Planning, Scheduling and Project Coordination procedures.



The Subsea Planner Scheduler is accountable for planning and scheduling of activities within the Mauritania and Senegal GTA subsea support squad ensuring a high quality, optimised and deliverable functional schedule.

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

Tracks Subsea Squad readiness for planned work execution on GTA assets, liaising with Job SPAs, Site Integrators and Central Subsea LOF and Execution teams as required.

Manage SAP PM database and work management KPI metrics.

Oversee maintenance order process for Subsea squad, ensuring content compliance, quality, and planning implementation.

Maintain Subsea schedule to minimum site integration standard, minimizing production deferrals.

Perform nesting of Subsea activities to minimize production impact.

Identify and address site/area constrained activities in the functional schedule.

Check resource requirements for Subsea maintenance activities and coordinate internal and external resource availability.

Flag readiness of functional activities, rescheduling non-compliant activities.

Issue Subsea functional schedule across all time frames (2W, 6W, 12W & 8Q) and populate reasons for non-attainment in P6.

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office as well as outside of the company as required.

Skilled Primavera version 6 user, Power-Bi, SAP PM System, MS Office (Excel, Word & Powerpoint)

High standard of presentation skills. Proactive and self-motivated teammate.

Has significant experience of planning and scheduling preferably in Oil & Gas.

Good communication and social skills, effective across a broad spectrum of nationalities and cultures with ability to constructively engage team members and partners.

Knowledge of subsea equipment, production, and control systems.

Experience of cost control e.g., VOWD tracking and material procurement processes.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



