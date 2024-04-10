Subsea Procurement Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



This role sits in the Subsea Equipment and Services Category team within Infrastructure procurement at bp. This position works across the portfolio of resilient hydrocarbons. The team is at the forefront of supply chain engagement, developing dynamic solutions to solve business challenges, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on our operating commitments while meeting our Net Zero ambitions.

The role’s remit supports the Central management of Subsea Hardware and Supplier Management of key supplier(s). The role is ambitious and fast-paced with a focus on providing category strategy, category guidance and leadership across the lifecycle of all projects. This category team leads supplier management, strategic sourcing, market intelligence, and works the partnership with strategic suppliers to drive standardization, management of inventory, work execution, and life of field services.

You will work dynamically and in close collaboration with the following Stakeholder group; Line, regions, commercial and technical project execution teams to ensure that knowledge and standard methodology is being shared across teams in a balanced way to improve learning and delivery.

Bringing to the role a track record of execution and delivery, you will build deep market expertise and be confident partnering with various business teams to gain an understanding of demand and business objectives, supply chains and supply chain strengths and vulnerabilities.

Responsible for managing and maintaining Global Frame Agreement(s)

Developing and executing innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including alliances with suppliers

Build and deliver scope-specific category and project strategies that advance collaborative delivery

Identify and progress innovative commercial opportunities with insights on the external market and Subsea Equipment and Services category to meet forecasted demand and address needs of cross-functional stakeholders.

Lead and deliver Post Award Contract Management including global dispute resolution / negotiating

Provide guidance as a subject matter authority on pre and post-award contracting, supplier management and alternative commercial models.

Effectively manage sourcing activity and contracted spend management in support of Subsea Equipment and Installation demand, including pricebook management.

Collaborating with various teams (e.g. Global Business Solutions, sourcing and category) to ensure efficient and accommodating delivery

Assist in the management of global Supplier Relationship management; leading Global Performance review meetings, imputing into the strategic business reviews and creation of executive supplier briefs

Build effective and interpersonal relationships with partners to promote an adaptable and professional way of working using Agile Methodology

Other accountabilities per discretion of line manager.

Genuine passion for supporting bp’s projects portfolio

A proven commercial approach and analytical skills with track record of delivery

Business/ commercial acumen and Interpersonal skills

Experience in negotiation/management of contracts

Ability to quickly build rapport and support cross-functional stakeholder relationships

Experience in collecting market intelligence, developing should cost and total cost of ownership models

Experience with P2P systems processes and SAP system

Knowledge and experience of working dynamically in e-sourcing, negotiation and contracting

Ability to adapt and work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams

Willingness to work through ambiguity and embrace challenge demonstrating a collaborative approach to drive the agenda through continuous improvement

Proven ability to think creatively and strategically while handling complex issues

University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other technical field

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.