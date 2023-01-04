Job summary

Role Synopsis:

Subsea Project Engineer responsible for specification, design, delivery, installation, maintenance, and operational support of subsea production systems.

Supplier facing squads are responsible for global hardware delivery from Central Subsea key suppliers and integrate with the Central Subsea regional facing squads and business collaborators to support successful project execution.

Subsea Project Engineer role will have overall responsibility for project management and oversight of the subsea hardware supplier to deliver subsea hardware that include trees, structures, connection systems, and controls

The role will also support the Subsea Project Manager with recommendations to the contracting strategy and bid activities for FEED and Execute awards for project follow on wells.

Key Accountabilities:

Project management and oversight of hardware supplier, ensuring safe delivery meets project schedule, quality and cost expectations.

A strong performance management focus to drive delivery and ensure key issues are visible and handled, and associated takeaways captured and implemented.

Lead and grow relationships with the supplier and rigorously handle performance ensuring alignment with bp expectations.

Lead and grow relationships with regional collaborators.

Ensure integration with other parts of the project, including subsea installation, hook-up and commissioning, pre-operations readiness and start-up.

Provide direction to the bp hardware squad and suppliers to ensure alignment with project and Central Subsea priorities.

Demonstrate safety leadership and influence supplier’s safety performance to meet bp expectations.

Work with Central Subsea organization to drive improvements to supplier quality process and performance.

Provide leadership as a champion of agile values and principals.

Coordinate and integrate day-to-day activities of the hardware delivery squad in support of the squad mission and product owner

Essential Education:

Bachelors Degree in an engineering discipline

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Track record of owning personal safety performance improvements and driving positive safety culture and behaviors.

Project management and delivery experience in subsea or construction projects. Skilled at leading through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments.

Track record of long term, rigorous supplier performance management.

Clear demonstration of building and leading integrated project team committed to the Projects missions.

Track record of setting clear direction, providing space/support, and motivating others through continuous sharing/updating business context and setting the right leadership tone.

Strong communicator, able to succinctly clarify status and issues and interface with multiple parties to promote ‘one team’ performance.

Experience of engaging, managing, and building collaborative trust-based relationships with collaborators and suppliers

Proven ability to understand, communicate complex issues, lead resolution and disputes

Knowledge of bp processes for change management and risk management.

Experience of leading projects and understanding bp’s project management process and practices.

Desirable criteria:

Deep understanding of subsea equipment

Project Management qualification (PMP or PMQ) or equivalent

Professional Engineer/Chartered Engineer /Chartered Project Manager

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.