Subsea Project Engineer

Lead a single tie-in water injection project with full responsibility through execution.
Responsible for overall project cost management and schedule delivery. Need to collaborate with multiple fields to limit scope creep, cost inflation, and delivery overruns.
Accountable for leading interface management and integration across the project delivery teams, contractor, and key collaborators.
Oversee Project Verification Plan and ensure early and continuous project engagement with various teams and key collaborators in region.
Systematically manage the timely flow and resolution of technical interfaces among contractors, Central Subsea team, Engineering, and Subsurface, Wells, and Production.
Own the project Risk Management process including coordination of risk workshops, project risk reviews, and maintenance of project risk register.
Coordination, implementation, and maintenance of PMCS modules including TQ, AT, MOC, IR, and other processes. Maintain overview of status and expedite responses and close out.
Coordinate Lessons Learn gathering and working with engineering team on distribution and action of HVLs.
Support the development and maintenance of performance management Trackers and metrics that can be used to track, analyze and influence performance of the bp Team, and contractors.
Handle the timely and accurate provision of reporting information for the project and be responsible for the project communications calendar (Weekly Updates, MPR’s, Town halls and Newsletters)
Facilitate LT meetings and interface meetings.
Ensure the implementation and follow up on actions / decisions made during the LT, MPR, interface, and Risk Review meetings.
Lead specific task force interventions on the project as delegated by the Project Manager, which include assignment as Lead Interface Management and Integration across the Project Delivery Teams and Key Collaborators
Essential Experience and Job Requirements and Education :
Minimum of 7 years of work experience in Oil and Gas and/or Energy projects with excellent project management skills. The Subsea Project Engineer must,
Have exemplary leadership in HSSE
Have firsthand experience in multidisciplinary / multi-functional project delivery environments, including working with contractors.
Be a self-starter, highly motivated and ability to identify and resolve issues.
Have the ability to define and prioritize issues and solve problems through networking with other team members or external sources Well organized, analytical, detailed oriented and proactive.
Drive value trade off analysis to ensure quality decision making.
Have the ability to communicate and engage effectively with all levels of the project team, contractors, co-owners and leadership team.
Be flexible to take on wider project roles as needed with ability to manage project schedule and cost.
Be willing to learn through hands-on exposure to other project subject areas, finance, subsurface, wells, activity planning and operations.
Have the ability to interface effectively with people of all levels, both internal and third parties, with wide ranging cultural backgrounds
Bachelors Degree in Engineering or equivalent
Desirable criteria
Experienced with BP Projects Common Process or similar
Experienced in working both greenfield and brownfield scopes while maintaining partner alignment.
Working knowledge of Finance / Accounting practices and terminology as it relates to project economics, capital requirements, and GOM Business
Why join us!
At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
