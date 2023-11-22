Subsea Project Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Grade HAtlantis is one of bp’s major platforms in the GOM. Atlantis Project squad focuses on delivering projects to the Atlantis asset. These projects deliver long term value to the asset and to bp, by increasing the recovery of resources in the area. The ability to deliver predictable, quality projects is key that underpins future value of Atlantis. These value projects include an ongoing major project, Atlantis Phase 3, along with a development project to expand an existing drill center and several water injection projects to be delivered to the Atlantis field.The project engineer will support overall project integration across the various functions and subject areas to ensure all projects are delivered safely on time, on budget, and with focus on quality. The project engineer will work with the Project Manager, be a member of the Atlantis squad leadership team, and play a key role in the areas of project management, cost management, risk management, integration & collaborate with other Enablers, SIMOPs, planning, and performance management.Responsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a substantial subset of a moderately complex project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



Lead a single tie-in water injection project with full responsibility through execution.

Responsible for overall project cost management and schedule delivery. Need to collaborate with multiple fields to limit scope creep, cost inflation, and delivery overruns.

Accountable for leading interface management and integration across the project delivery teams, contractor, and key collaborators.

Oversee Project Verification Plan and ensure early and continuous project engagement with various teams and key collaborators in region.

Systematically manage the timely flow and resolution of technical interfaces among contractors, Central Subsea team, Engineering, and Subsurface, Wells, and Production.

Own the project Risk Management process including coordination of risk workshops, project risk reviews, and maintenance of project risk register.

Coordination, implementation, and maintenance of PMCS modules including TQ, AT, MOC, IR, and other processes. Maintain overview of status and expedite responses and close out.

Coordinate Lessons Learn gathering and working with engineering team on distribution and action of HVLs.

Support the development and maintenance of performance management Trackers and metrics that can be used to track, analyze and influence performance of the bp Team, and contractors.

Handle the timely and accurate provision of reporting information for the project and be responsible for the project communications calendar (Weekly Updates, MPR’s, Town halls and Newsletters)

Facilitate LT meetings and interface meetings.

Ensure the implementation and follow up on actions / decisions made during the LT, MPR, interface, and Risk Review meetings.

Lead specific task force interventions on the project as delegated by the Project Manager, which include assignment as Lead Interface Management and Integration across the Project Delivery Teams and Key Collaborators

Minimum of 7 years of work experience in Oil and Gas and/or Energy projects with excellent project management skills. The Subsea Project Engineer must,

Have exemplary leadership in HSSE

Have firsthand experience in multidisciplinary / multi-functional project delivery environments, including working with contractors.

Be a self-starter, highly motivated and ability to identify and resolve issues.

Have the ability to define and prioritize issues and solve problems through networking with other team members or external sources Well organized, analytical, detailed oriented and proactive.

Drive value trade off analysis to ensure quality decision making.

Have the ability to communicate and engage effectively with all levels of the project team, contractors, co-owners and leadership team.

Be flexible to take on wider project roles as needed with ability to manage project schedule and cost.

Be willing to learn through hands-on exposure to other project subject areas, finance, subsurface, wells, activity planning and operations.

Have the ability to interface effectively with people of all levels, both internal and third parties, with wide ranging cultural backgrounds

Bachelors Degree in Engineering or equivalent

Experienced with BP Projects Common Process or similar

Experienced in working both greenfield and brownfield scopes while maintaining partner alignment.

Working knowledge of Finance / Accounting practices and terminology as it relates to project economics, capital requirements, and GOM Business

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



