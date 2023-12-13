This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Subsea Project Engineer will report to the Project Subsea Life of Field Discipline Lead and is responsible for delivering global and regional subsea activities for Projects, Production, Wells, and bp Solutions, supporting agile and new ways of working.The Subsea Project Engineer will be responsible to work with bp’s contractors and suppliers to integrate and optimize the delivery of readiness processes for Inspections, Maintenance, and Repairs to bp’s subsea infrastructure, support subsea hardware and installation execution squads, and the delivery of aftermarket and technical support services.In addition to that, the person will play an important role with procurement on defining market strategies, building and implementing contracts, leading tendering processes, supporting resolution of subsea technical problems, and maintaining relationships with contractors and suppliers.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Successful delivery of Life of Field scopes for Project, Production, and Wells in line with Operating Management System

Support the regional integration Life of Field scopes engaging hardware delivery, installation execution, and collaborators for all aftermarket services scopes.

Integrate and deliver Production and Wells regional Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair with offshore prioritization, planning, and readiness, supporting execution

Participate in the development and implement necessary Life of Field regional strategies for ROV operations, tooling/inventory management, and new technologies working with collaborators, ensuring long term sustainable set up for the region.

Support the delivery of the standard supplier performance management for Life of field scopes, including maintaining relationships with suppliers, improving cost and efficiency, with support from supply chain.

Prepare and actively manage budgets and costs for Life of Field scope with partners and contractors

Risk management and mitigation planning

Be an active member of regional Production and Wells squads when necessary, linking requirements into wider regional delivery squads, enhancing ONE TEAM and prioritization of work

Ensure Contractor delivery team’s competency to confirm high standard resources to implement the work

Promote Safe working environment with all BP and Suppliers involved in the projects.

Essential education:

Engineering degree or equivalent experience, and associated professional body certification.

Essential Experience And Job Requirements:

Demonstrable experience on safely leading work, enhancing ‘no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment’

Align with BP’s Code of Conduct and model BP’s Values & Behaviors

Experience of engaging, managing, and building collaborative trust-based relationships with collaborators

Experience of working in a contractor-led delivery environment

Proven ability to understand, communicate complex issues, lead resolution and disputes

Demonstrable commercial competence and/or experience of supporting the development and management of commercial agreements

Ability to be a great teammate and work across and agile diverse delivery areas despite uncertainty in scope boundaries

Desirable criteria:

Experience on managing onshore project readiness for Inspection Maintenance and/or Repair (IMR) campaigns

New and innovative IMR technologies,

Subsea tooling management

Supplier oversite and relationship management

Aftermarket services for Subsea Production Systems equipment and/or tools

Recognized PM accreditation

About bp:

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



