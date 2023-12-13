Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Subsea Project Engineer will report to the Project Subsea Life of Field Discipline Lead and is responsible for delivering global and regional subsea activities for Projects, Production, Wells, and bp Solutions, supporting agile and new ways of working.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Successful delivery of Life of Field scopes for Project, Production, and Wells in line with Operating Management System
Support the regional integration Life of Field scopes engaging hardware delivery, installation execution, and collaborators for all aftermarket services scopes.
Integrate and deliver Production and Wells regional Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair with offshore prioritization, planning, and readiness, supporting execution
Participate in the development and implement necessary Life of Field regional strategies for ROV operations, tooling/inventory management, and new technologies working with collaborators, ensuring long term sustainable set up for the region.
Support the delivery of the standard supplier performance management for Life of field scopes, including maintaining relationships with suppliers, improving cost and efficiency, with support from supply chain.
Prepare and actively manage budgets and costs for Life of Field scope with partners and contractors
Risk management and mitigation planning
Be an active member of regional Production and Wells squads when necessary, linking requirements into wider regional delivery squads, enhancing ONE TEAM and prioritization of work
Ensure Contractor delivery team’s competency to confirm high standard resources to implement the work
Promote Safe working environment with all BP and Suppliers involved in the projects.
Essential education:
Engineering degree or equivalent experience, and associated professional body certification.
Essential Experience And Job Requirements:
Demonstrable experience on safely leading work, enhancing ‘no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment’
Align with BP’s Code of Conduct and model BP’s Values & Behaviors
Experience of engaging, managing, and building collaborative trust-based relationships with collaborators
Experience of working in a contractor-led delivery environment
Proven ability to understand, communicate complex issues, lead resolution and disputes
Demonstrable commercial competence and/or experience of supporting the development and management of commercial agreements
Ability to be a great teammate and work across and agile diverse delivery areas despite uncertainty in scope boundaries
Desirable criteria:
Experience on managing onshore project readiness for Inspection Maintenance and/or Repair (IMR) campaigns
New and innovative IMR technologies,
Subsea tooling management
Supplier oversite and relationship management
Aftermarket services for Subsea Production Systems equipment and/or tools
Recognized PM accreditation
About bp:
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.