Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

The subsea project engineer will lead and direct project delivery to ensure safe design and quality execution of the project. Integrating various fields, including engineering, HSE, PSCM, fabrication, construction, commissioning, project controls, IT&S, wells, production and finance disciplines for the project.The PE will performance manage delivery against agreed targets for first oil. The PE will be responsible for project execution planning from define to initial production and handover to production.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Promote behaviours that prioritize a safe and environmentally responsible work process across all job aspects.

Lead the stage-gated process, orchestrating guidance from project team members for comprehensive project evaluation and execution.

Oversee the development of contracting, purchasing, and construction management/execution strategies.

Manage and communicate project cost, schedule, safety, operability, and other significant metrics contributing to project success.

Collaborate with BP partners to align project objectives with business drivers, emphasizing safety and performance improvement.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices throughout ongoing project work.

Collaborate with the HSSE Project Team to identify and mitigate HSSE risks effectively.

Drive the utilization of HSSE Best Practices for enhanced safety and environmental considerations.

Foster safety-first approach to achieve the first oil targets securely.

Essential Education and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in science or engineering

Essential Experience and Attributes

Subsea planning and execution experience

Integrate project team using all available resources and expertise, to deliver the Project mission, remain aligned on plan and continually seek efficiency opportunities.

Delivering commitments made in the Project FM at optimum pace.

Leading a risk management process and using this to make risk-based decisions.

Holds relationship with key suppliers and leverage this relationship to help drive better outcomes and conflict resolution.

Owning personal safety performance improvement and driving process safety.

Creating space and time to get to know the team.

Using industry and project benchmarks to challenge ongoing execution performance and demonstrate competitiveness.

Conducting rigorous and systematic performance management of project delivery against the plan

Living the project mission and objectives and routinely testing alignment against them.

Using standardized work processes, including those required in MPcp and contractor led practices and guidelines.

Supporting OMS conformance and self-verification.

Other Requirements (e.g. Travel, Location): Estimate 10-15% travel may be required, onshore and offshore

About bp

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

