This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis:

Central Subsea is part of the global P&O – Project Solutions organization and plays a critical role in the success of bp by designing and building projects that shape the future energy landscape. Project solutions is accountable for the central execution of standard activities in service of deployed squads, the end-to-end delivery of hardware and execution support activities, and digital modernization. This role will collaborate with the Subsea Project Team lead, then deployed into the Central Subsea regional organization for the planning and execution of SIA subsea project scopes.

The Central Subsea Project Engineer is accountable for the safe and efficient delivery of project engineering scopes though the use of project management standard practices and demonstrating conformance. The role would support leading the SIA squad team and support project teams, which in turn will rely on a One Team effort using other specialized squads within the unit, as an internal turnkey solution.

This role is specifically focused on the strategic use of agile tools and methodology to manage and deliver subsea project scopes. The successful candidate will support management of Vendors and Contractors, equipment and material Suppliers, and foster strong relationships with internal bp multi-functional and cross-discipline organizations (Projects, Production and Wells) to deliver world class results.

Purpose of the role

Develop and deliver moderate to large sized work packages for capital projects, achieving safe and cost effective solutions which are fully integrated and satisfy bp requirements and the expectations of partners while balancing cost, schedule and quality.

Key accountabilities

Project manage and oversee hardware supply to projects, ensuring safe delivery meets project schedule, quality and cost expectations.

Performance management to drive delivery and ensure key issues are visible and managed, and associated findings captured and implemented.

Build effective relationships with the supplier’s project managers.

Demonstrate safety leadership and influence supplier’s safety performance to meet bp expectations.

Work with Central Subsea organization to drive improvements to supplier quality process and performance.

Provides cross-discipline coordination to ensure that work is carried out effectively and efficiently.

Coordinates generation of scopes of work, manages changes to scope, review variation order requests with the project manager and challenge where necessary, then ensures delivery within the plan.

Monitors project schedule and budget to ensure delivery within the plan.

Ensures conformance to bp’s project common process and drives good project management field, aligning with all bp HSSE requirements.

Identifies risks at appropriate project stages and ensures that risks are managed throughout the project life cycle.

Identifies, develops and maintains working relationships with all collaborators.

Conformance to bp standards

Demonstrate basic use of a structured set of processes that are designed to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations and projects that continuously reduce risk, improve performance and deliver bp’s business aims. Previous experience with the use of project management frameworks and processes such as risk evaluation/mitigation and readiness at stage gates.

Be recognized as a practitioner through using tools and training to get the best from all team members.

Safety Leadership

Contribute to the safety leadership by consistently demonstrating commitment to safety initiatives.

Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) risks, mitigations and communicate as appropriate.

Influence HSE performance for both on and offshore and proactively assure that HSE expectations are met.

Carry out work in conformance with bp’s core values and leadership expectations.

Contribute to the global safety leadership calls.

Collaboration for Great Outcomes

Develop working knowledge of subsea related contracts between bp and its Vendors and Contractors.

Contribute to projects and manage technical works with all Vendor and Contractors and bp internal teams.

Provide working knowledge of relevant industry and bp standards related to subsea project delivery.

Review and comment on budgeting, risk assessment and associated procedures produced internally by bp and externally by contractors and vendors.

Gather and incorporate lessons learned and standard processes from bp and industry. Distribute lessons learned to other bp teams as necessary.

Understand, follow, implement, and reinforce use of a Management of Change process.

People & Attitude

Apply agile frameworks to drive key improvement initiatives within the services organization to improve quality and performance.

Understand agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban, Lean Portfolio Management) and clearly articulate the value they play in delivering the Central Subsea Vision.

Push the boundaries of how we work by adopting new methodologies and effectively applying them to lead value conversations.

Understand data sources available and drive effective, consistent use of data in decision-making.

Maintain a curious approach and always be looking for the next opportunity to effectively leverage tools, data, and practices in improving the business.

Essential Education:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Chemical or Petroleum).

Chartered/Profession Engineer Status or related Project (PMP or PMQ) Accreditation.

Essential experience and job requirements

Minimum of 7 years of industry experience, with at least 3 years project experience.

Demonstrated industry experience with project management.

Working knowledge of design and manufacture of subsea systems.

Project management and delivery experience in subsea or construction projects; experience at leading through complexity, implementing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments.

Strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record.

Experience of engaging, managing, and building collaborative trust-based relationships with partners.

Project management skills to include cost / benefit analysis, risk assessment, vendor oversight, and ability to complete independently.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Deep technical understanding of subsea equipment.

Experience working with and for bp is preferred.

1st hand experience in multidisciplinary / multi-functional Project Delivery environments, including working with Contractors.

About bp

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone’s place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.