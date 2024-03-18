This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:



Summary:



We are looking for a Subsea Project Engineer who will be accountable for developing and delivering small to moderate sized work packages in support of regional operations value objectives, coordinating across disciplines to achieve safe, efficient solutions that satisfy bp requirements and expectations of stakeholders while balancing cost, schedule and quality.



Please note that this role is open to applications from Azerbaijan only!



We expect you to:

Manage the delivery of one or more small to medium operations led subsea projects (including: modifications, repair and operational projects) throughout all project stages using the Cat C common process or appropriate alternative and HSSE requirements.

Coordinate fit for purpose scopes of work and delivers work packages in accordance with contractual requirements.

Develop project cost estimates, schedules and project execution plans.

Develop and assess options for project delivery and documents recommendation and associated business value case as part of decision support package for each stage gate.

Coordinate project support from engineering contractors, area operations engineering squads and central subsea delivery and execution.

Report on subsea project delivery performance and progress.

Identify risks and supports risk management activities throughout the project lifecycle.

Ensure project activities are integrated into 8Q plan.

Implement asset management of change for modification projects.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

Higher education in engineering or relevant field (such as a degree).

Working towards or achieved accreditation such as Project Management Professional (PMI) or Project Management Qualification (APM).

Subsea project delivery experience.

Relevant technical expertise in subsea system design and/or operation.

Ability to develop teams and manage project delivery involving both internal and external.

Ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that we are strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Anomaly assessment and management, Control of Work, Corrosion and materials for pipeline systems, Defect Elimination, Design and Operating Limits, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Flow assurance strategies and operating procedures, Integrity Management, Management of change, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Performance management, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Portfolio Management, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Project Execution Planning, Project Leadership {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.