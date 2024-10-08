Subsea Project Manager - AGT

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:



Summary:



AGT Subsea has a portfolio of projects in Execute, Define and in earlier phases of MPcp. AGT Subsea Unit has a need for resources to enable progressing these projects forward. The Unit is currently looking for an experienced Subsea Project Manager to deliver the remaining phases of the SD2 development, subsea CAT-B Projects and Subsea support to the AGT GCD team across the projects within the hopper. The Subsea PM will be a key member of AGT Subsea LT.



Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only!



We expect you to:

Manage work with stakeholders (including bp and other operators in Azerbaijan like SOCAR to ensure integrated plans are in place to support delivering the Caspian project portfolio efficiently.

Integrate with Projects, Wells, OPS, Finance and JV teams in a committed and aligned way to support AGT Projects mission to deliver AGT future scopes achieving set targets for near, mid and long terms.

Provide exemplary safety leadership to the bp and Contractor Teams and hold all to account for delivering safe efficient execution of scope with ownership of personal safety performance improvement and driving process safety across AGT subsea scopes.

Manage subsea & pipelines project scopes including installation engineering, procedure development, pipe coating and offshore pipelay operations if needed.

Manage project budgets and schedule to provide efficient, on time delivery of project scopes.

Develop and set strategies for cost effective delivery of pipelay scopes and drive cross-functional integration to create competitive targets and setting clear direction, providing space and support, and motivating by continuously sharing/updating business context and providing the right leadership tone.

Provide assurance that the project scopes are undertaken in compliance with OMS, MPcp and accordance with bp’s Q&HSE expectations and construction processes.

Manage the work with external parties and partners (ACG & SD) for the different project scopes,

Represent the Subsea Team within the AGT region and the wider bp networks and Forums to assure transfer of knowledge and lessons learned.

Undertake leadership team duties to support the AGT Subsea UL / PGM when needed.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree level qualification in a technical field.

Demonstrable evidence of relevant experience and accountability in the energy industry with capability and track record in delivering subsea projects safely in FEL2, FEL 3 and Execute.

Demonstrable experience working with Tier 1 contractors in the delivery of subsea projects.

A leader in safety and quality.

Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management.

A leader and integrator that is inclusive and respectful and capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the ‘big picture’ and driving focus on what matters.

Independent leader with strong people skills and ability to lead by example.

Ability to clearly communicate and manage interactions with contractors and project partners.

Good business ethics and strong understanding of negotiations, contracts, financing & regulatory consenting.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills.

Technical understanding of subsea system design, equipment, installation and commissioning.

Skilled at leading through complexity, delivering projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

Familiarity with Projects common processes.

Proven ability to plan carefully, makes well-informed decisions, foster learning, sharing of knowledge, continuous improvement and doing the right thing.

Ability to see the bigger picture and drive strategic change to deliver enduring improvement and capability

Capability to energize people and build strong teams.

Proactive decision-making and leadership skills to address complex customer groups and resolve difficult issues.

Proven technical capability and a willingness to challenge key assumptions and champion innovative ideas and opportunities.

An outstanding teammate with proven capability to manage relationships and foster a One Team spirit.



Desirable skills, qualifications and experience:

Experience of offshore projects with brownfield scope.

Experience working with subsea contractors and construction vessels.

General knowledge of construction methodologies, familiarity with key global installation contractors, general knowledge of construction vessels and their capabilities & limitations.

Experience delivering subsea projects through project lifecycle

Knowledge of subsea equipment, hardware, subsea suppliers

Knowledge of offshore pipelines installation techniques

Chartership or Professional Engineering accreditation.

APM/PMP accreditation.



Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.