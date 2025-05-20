This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:



Summary:



The AGT Subsea Quality Lead is responsible for leading the development and implementation of the quality program for Subsea projects in AGT. The Quality Lead will manage the necessary resources required to implement the quality assurance and quality control activities relating to the region’s Marine and Subsea Infrastructure.



In this role you will also be accountable for implementing the project Quality Management System in conformance with bp’s quality management processes and managing Quality activities throughout the Subsea project lifecycle, including engineering, procurement, fabrication/construction, commissioning and Life of Field.



Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only!



We expect you to:

Work with AGT Subsea project leadership to embed and drive the implementation of the Production & Operation (P&O) quality strategy.

Drive, support and facilitate implementation of Right 1st Time program to identify and mitigate project and supply chain risks.

Author and maintain applicable project quality documents required to implement the quality activities. Implement the project Site Specific Quality Plan within the construction activities of the project.

Prepare and implement a risk-based Quality assessment plan for verifying bp and contractor conformance across a project or unit/program. Work with project teams to establish and implement the Self-Verification and Oversight plan.

Prepare the quality section of RFI/RFP packages and assess responses in the supplier/contractor bid evaluation process.

Support development and implementation of quality requirements of Contracts and Purchase Orders (POQRs; Contractor Quality Sections; Quality metrics etc.)

Review and approve Inspection & Test Plans (ITP) and other relevant quality documentation for procured materials/equipment and construction contractors.

Manage third-party inspection services including budget control, competency assurance and performance management.

Monitor and manage contractor and supplier performance management and quality oversight activities (e.g. audits, inspection, witnessing critical tests, and reviewing inspection reports) to ensure procured materials, equipment, and constructed components are verified and implemented in accordance with requirements.

Support and drive implementation of Non-conformance management process and system and support failure investigations and root cause analysis.

Regularly collaborate with the Subsea hardware quality team to ensure delivery of functional and Quality requirements for subsea projects.

Provide commissioning completions, certification, handover and regulatory compliance support of work scopes including installed equipment/plant certification and handover.

Quality oversight for subsea Transportation and Installation, pre-commissioning, marine vessel-based readiness and commissioning.

Provide Quality management support to Operations including for Life of Field services, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) of existing assets.

Facilitate the identification, communication, and dissemination of lessons with projects and the quality team, incorporating them into bp procedures, processes and Quality programs for future projects.

Drive continuous improvement by applying the project’s lessons learned and NCR process to manage Quality lessons, through rigorous root cause analysis of defects and the implementation of appropriate corrective actions.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

BA/BSc degree in technical or related area.

ISO 9001 Lead Auditor.

Strong welding technology in inspection awareness (e.g. PCN Level 1).

Strong NDE Methodology Awareness (MT, PT, RT, UT).

Strong Coating Inspection Awareness.

Working knowledge of API Specifications (API 6A, 17D, 5L, 6D).

Minimum 15 years of experience in oil & gas or similar industry and a minimum of 10 years’ experience in Quality Management.

Previous experience as a Quality Manager / Sr. Quality Engineer in major EPC contractor or Operator.

Quality management experience should include, but not be limited to, quality planning, quality oversight and verification activities, audit, definition and oversight of inspection activities, continuous improvement.

Fabrication and construction of offshore or subsea infrastructure.

Significant experience relevant to fabrication, construction, inspection and testing of offshore facilities, pipeline fabrication and pipelay installation processes, including tie-ins.

Strong people management, quality leadership and influencing skills.



Desirable criteria:

Welding – CSWIP 3.1 / 3.2 or equivalent (current or lapsed).

NDT – Level 2 in MT, PT, RT and UT (current or lapsed).

Painting – NACE Level 2 or equivalent.

API Q1 / Q2 Auditor.

Strong knowledge of manufacturing materials, castings, forgings and line pipe.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.