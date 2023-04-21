A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.
As a Subsea Riser Engineer in the business, your role will be to provide deep riser engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and the delivery of safe, compliant and efficient operations.