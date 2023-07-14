This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

As a Subsea Riser Engineer in the business, your role will be to provide deep riser engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and the delivery of safe, compliant and efficient operations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

As a Subsea Riser Engineer in the business, your role will be to provide deep riser engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and the delivery of safe, compliant and efficient operations.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Operations support:

Provide riser engineering expertise as the Equipment Owner for riser related equipment and be the System Owner for any transportation systems as assigned by Region.

Act as the Region or global riser related Subject Matter Expert as assigned by the Riser Discipline Lead to support all regions in areas of expertise when requested.

Define, plan, execute and lead complex engineering studies, for pipelines, riser, flexible pipe, and fluid-structure-interaction analysis to support operations and integrity activities.

Integrate with associated disciplines to ensure adequate equipment care, including maintenance & engineering, corrosion, flow assurance, production chemistry, pressure systems integrity, process safety and structural & civil engineering.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to manage risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation, to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Own and maintain the documents and data for the assigned equipment. Own and maintain the risk assessment for the assigned equipment ensuring that the identified threats reflect current operations and use this to define, implement and support delivery of Equipment Strategies by the relevant Execution Owner.

Assess anomalies, initiate further actions and follow up to closure. Prepare, review and endorse riser-related metrics (e.g. barrier health, riser integrity dashboard and LOPC data) and take action where appropriate. Riser support to incident investigations and the learning process.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/practices/procedures and escalate high priority lessons.

Provide technical management to subsea contractors (e.g. subsea engineering contractors).

Drilling and intervention support:

Support drilling, completions, and intervention activities by managing analysis aspects associated with subsea wells, risers and conductors in Eastern Hemisphere.

Ensure all engineering is conforming to bp and wells Standards and Practices. Define, plan, execute and lead complex engineering studies in support of drilling and well intervention activities.

Provide technical expertise into technical assurance/verification, risk management, integrity management, technology development, incident investigation and root cause failure analysis activities.

Support development and maintenance of practices, guides and processes associated with subsea well, riser and conductor wells engineering activities.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to holding a Bachelors degree in a relevant engineering subject area it is important that you can also demonstrate:

Technical expertise in several areas related to the discipline applied to Operations. These include risk assessment, risk-based inspection, riser engineering assessments, fitness for service, failure investigation, riser inspection and monitoring, corrosion and riser repair.

Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for controls engineering.

People leadership skills and an ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.