Subsea Riser Engineer - TSI

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Define, plan, complete and lead complex engineering studies, for pipelines, riser, flexible pipe, and fluid-structure-interaction analysis in support of projects and operations activities

Provide technical expertise into technical assurance/verification, risk management, integrity management, technology development, incident investigation and root cause failure analysis activities.

Support development and maintenance of practices, guides and processes associated with subsea well, riser and conductor wells engineering activities.

Provide informal mentoring/training to team members, support engineering quality in the field, drive continuous improvement in processes and networking broadly to ensure knowledge sharing and application of technical practices.

Provide dynamic riser engineering expertise as the Equipment Owner for the riser related equipment and System Owner for any transportation systems as assigned by Region.

Region or global riser related Subject Matter Expert as assigned by the Riser Discipline Lead. To support all regions in areas of expertise when requested.

Integrate with associated disciplines to ensure adequate equipment care, including maintenance & engineering, corrosion, flow assurance, production chemistry, pressure systems integrity, process safety and structural & civil engineering.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to manage risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation, to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Own and maintain the documents and data for the assigned equipment.

Own and maintain the risk assessment for the assigned equipment ensuring that the identified threats reflect current operations and use this to define, implement and support delivery of Equipment Strategies by the relevant Execution Owner. Assess anomalies, initiate further actions and follow up to closure.

Prepare, review and endorse riser-related metrics (e.g. barrier health, riser integrity dashboard and LOPC data) and take action where appropriate.

Riser support to incident investigations and the learning process. Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/practices/procedures and escalate high priority lessons.

Technical management of subsea contractors (e.g. subsea engineering contractors).

Support drilling, completions, and intervention activities by managing analysis aspects associated with subsea wells, dynamic risers and conductors in Eastern Hemisphere.

Ensure all engineering is conforming to bp and wells Standards and Practices.

• BSc or BEng(UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in a relevant engineering discipline.

• Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.

• Technical expertise in several areas related to the discipline applied to Operations. These include risk assessment, risk-based inspection, dynamic riser engineering assessments, fitness for service, failure investigation, riser inspection and monitoring, corrosion and riser repair.

• Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for Riser engineering.

• People leadership and an ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries.

• Support the optimisation of digital tools to progress continuous improvement of global subsea support (e.g. data gathering and data analysis, equipment dashboards, risk analysis tools, database management, data visualisation, etc.)

• Experience or knowledge of data visualization software e.g. PowerBI.

• Citizen developer with knowledge of Python, SQL etc

Years of experience: 4 – 8 years

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



