Subsea System Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for providing Subsea Hardware expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other fields, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.Subsea Systems Engineering team is accountable for the design and delivery of subsea projects.The key responsibility is to deliver the subsea system’s engineering scope throughout the project development phases (concept development through implement) and handover to operations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Support the Project Engineering Manager / Engineering Team Lead (ETL) with setting clear direction and performance managing the Engineering contractors to deliver safe, efficient, and effective systems engineering scopes in support of project objectives.

Support engineering quality, work processes and ensure design integrity are maintained through handover to Operations.

Coordinate self-verification and engineering assurance activities in line with the Engineering Verification Plan to ensure Safe Design and Quality Build.

Identify, support and deliver key system engineering work through handover to operations.

Ensure Subsea System engineering is delivered in line with project schedules.

Ensure regulatory compliance and conformance with Projects Operating Management System (OMS) and Major Projects common process (MPcp).

Collaborate with Central Subsea team to ensure equipment delivered meets the project functional requirements.

Liaison with the key partners to update them on project status and solicit their input into decisions that may affect their subject area/unit.

Ensure BP engineering requirements are incorporated into the designs.

Identify and manage subsea system deviations from engineering specification and practices.

Provide engineering guidance to contracting strategy, contractor evaluation and selection.

Follow the processes in place to identify and manage engineering risks.

Support the Vulnerability process on their assigned project.

Support technology qualification and implementation following the BP’s Engineering Technical Practices (ETPs) / BP Subsea Reliability model.

Consult with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), and Production & Operations (P&O) Technical Authorities (TAs) as appropriate on key issues of engineering integrity.

Ensure that any brownfield considerations and current operating philosophies are identified and addressed in the scope of work.

Essential Education:

Relevant Degree in an Engineering field.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience in Project delivery environment within the subsea system engineering team. Preference for experience with subsea projects and operations.

At least 7 years of experience in subsea engineering.

Working knowledge of the various types of subsea equipment within a subsea infrastructure, including instrumentation and controls, topsides, and subsea interdependencies.

Demonstrable experience of undertaking multi-discipline decision making in a key engineering role.

Experience in performance managing Engineering contractors, and/or EPIC contractors to deliver engineering.

Ability to establish strong working relationships with both internal and external partners.

Experience in technology qualification and implementation

Demonstrated safety focus with a commitment to continuous improvement in HSSE performance.

Experience in reading and applying technical drawings commonly used in projects and operations: P&ID's, simplified flow diagrams, block diagrams, logic diagrams, isometric drawings, equipment specific diagrams, and electrical diagrams.

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across interpersonal boundaries.

Growth mindset with the willingness to learn and adapt to a multifaceted environment

Other requirements (e.g. Travel, Location)

The job will be based in Houston. The candidate will sit at Westlake or in the Engineering Contractors’ offices.

Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulatory framework governing the GOM region.

Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.

Chartered Engineer/Professional Engineer

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.