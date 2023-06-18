Job summary

Role Synopsis Subsea Systems Engineering team is accountable for delivering all subsea tie-in and tie-back projects to existing/new facilities in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and Trinidad Regions. The Subsea Systems Engineer will support tie-in and tie-back projects as assigned by the Discipline Lead or the EM in the GOM and Trinidad regions. The key responsibility is to deliver the subsea system’s engineering scope throughout the project development phases (concept development through execute) and handover to operations. Key Accountabilities: • Support the Project EM / Engineering Team Lead (ETL) with setting clear direction and performance handling the Engineering contractors supporting the GOM and Trinidad Subsea tie-backs to deliver safe, efficient, and effective systems engineering scopes in support of project objectives. • Support engineering quality, work processes and ensure design integrity are maintained through handover to Operations. • Coordinate self-verification and engineering assurance activities in line with the Engineering Verification Plan to ensure Safe Design and Quality Build. • Identify and support key system engineering deliverables through handover to operations. • Ensure Subsea System engineering is delivered in line with project schedules. • Ensure regulatory compliance and conformance with Projects OMS and MPcp. • Interfaces with Central Subsea team to ensure equipment delivered meets the project functional requirements. • Liaison with the key partners to update them on project status and solicit their input into decisions that may affect their discipline/unit. • Ensure BP requirements are incorporated into the designs. • Identify and manage subsea system deviations from engineering specification and practices. • Provide engineering recommendations to contracting strategy, contractor evaluation and selection. • Follow the processes in place to identify and manage engineering risks. • Support the Vulnerability process on their assigned project. • Support technology qualification and implementation following the 78 Series of BP’s Engineering Technical Practices (ETPs) / BP Subsea Reliability model. • Consult with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), and Production & Operations (P&O) Technical Authorities (TAs) as appropriate on key issues of engineering integrity. • Ensure that any brownfield considerations and current operating philosophies are identified and addressed in the scope of work.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Role SynopsisSubsea Systems Engineering team is accountable for delivering all subsea tie-in and tie-back projects to existing/new facilities in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and Trinidad Regions.The Subsea Systems Engineer will support tie-in and tie-back projects as assigned by the Discipline Lead or the EM in the GOM and Trinidad regions. The key responsibility is to deliver the subsea system’s engineering scope throughout the project development phases (concept development through execute) and handover to operations.Key Accountabilities:• Support the Project EM / Engineering Team Lead (ETL) with setting clear direction and performance handling the Engineering contractors supporting the GOM and Trinidad Subsea tie-backs to deliver safe, efficient, and effective systems engineering scopes in support of project objectives.• Support engineering quality, work processes and ensure design integrity are maintained through handover to Operations.• Coordinate self-verification and engineering assurance activities in line with the Engineering Verification Plan to ensure Safe Design and Quality Build.• Identify and support key system engineering deliverables through handover to operations.• Ensure Subsea System engineering is delivered in line with project schedules.• Ensure regulatory compliance and conformance with Projects OMS and MPcp.• Interfaces with Central Subsea team to ensure equipment delivered meets the project functional requirements.• Liaison with the key partners to update them on project status and solicit their input into decisions that may affect their discipline/unit.• Ensure BP requirements are incorporated into the designs.• Identify and manage subsea system deviations from engineering specification and practices.• Provide engineering recommendations to contracting strategy, contractor evaluation and selection.• Follow the processes in place to identify and manage engineering risks.• Support the Vulnerability process on their assigned project.• Support technology qualification and implementation following the 78 Series of BP’s Engineering Technical Practices (ETPs) / BP Subsea Reliability model.• Consult with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), and Production & Operations (P&O) Technical Authorities (TAs) as appropriate on key issues of engineering integrity.• Ensure that any brownfield considerations and current operating philosophies are identified and addressed in the scope of work.



Job Description:

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Civil, Electrical or Chemical)

Essential Criteria:

Experience in Project delivery environment within the subsea system engineering discipline. Preference for experience with subsea projects and operations.

At least 3 years of experience in engineering

Working knowledge of the various types of equipment within a subsea infrastructure, including instrumentation and controls, topsides and subsea interdependencies,

Demonstrable experience of undertaking multi-discipline decision making in a key engineering role.

Experience in performance managing Engineering contractors, and/or EPIC contractors to deliver engineering.

Ability to engage with projects personnel, internal partners, contractors and suppliers and willing to challenge to ensure engineering values are delivered

Experience in technology qualification and implementation

Demonstrated safety focus with a commitment to continuous improvement in HSSE performance.

Experience in reading and applying technical drawings commonly used in projects and operations: P&ID's, simplified flow diagrams, block diagrams, logic diagrams, isometric drawings, equipment specific diagrams, and electrical diagrams

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across interpersonal boundaries

Growth mindset with the willingness to learn and adapt to a multi-faceted environment



Desirable Criteria:

Experience with GOM or Trinidad Regions work processes and previous experience with handover of a project to operations.

Knowledge of BP’s Engineering Guide, Engineering Technical Practices, OMS and MPcp.

Knowledge of industry standards and regulatory framework governing the GOM region.

Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.

Chartered Engineer/Professional Engineer in relevant subject area.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.