Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Subsea Technologist in the Global Marine & Energy Technology Deployment team will execute and participate in projects that prepare and deploy new products for launch. As part of a high profile team the role holder will lead and/or participate in technology deployment and technical support activities for Castrol’s global Marine and Energy business.

Key Accountabilities

Lead/participate/support a range of technology projects to ensure new products can meet all industry and specific OEM requirements and are deployed globally for business needs; as well as optimisation to our existing product portfolio. This will require effective project management including planning and execution. The role holder is expected to be able to meet challenging project timelines.

Build effective cross-function networks to facilitate the delivery of programmes.

Provide timely technical support to global technical network.

Lead/participate Subsea lab activities including phys/chem and performance testing.

Be able to review, explore and research into new growth areas for subsea operations focusing on sustainability and low carbon.

Good communication skills for technical presentations, publications, stakeholder updates, etc. suitable for different audiences.

Essential Education:

Degree in chemistry, engineering or related technical discipline.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Demonstrated capability in delivering technical projects.

Demonstrate good interpersonal and communication skills.

Hands-on lab work experience.

Desirable criteria

Knowledge of subsea industry and operations.

Demonstrated experience in lubricants, additives or automotive/manufacturing industries would be advantageous

Knowledge and experience of product development processes, fuels and lubricants technology, mechanical engineering or related disciplines.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.