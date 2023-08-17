Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Subsurface Integrator Coordinator

In this role You will:

Coordinating external communications with authorities & regulators

Liaise with other departments for cost control processes

Perform all SAP operations in support of SS activities

Support SS team members’ administrative activities.

Provide structured filing system in compliance with internal data management workflows

Implementation of company policy, HSE standards, code of conduct, work place instructions to ensure safety and well being of SS community

Responsibility for identifying cost recoverable items of Subsurface spend and acting as primary contact on SS cost recovery matters internally within bp and externally with regulatory entities

Supervising subsurface spend vs allocated budget into a unified cost tracking system and reporting value of work done

Formal communications with regulatory entities in Arabic and English correspondences

Leading Subsurface team time writing and all activities in support of team development, partner alignment and technical conferences

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in Business administration or equivalent degree

10 – 15 years confirmed experience in oil and gas organization, with at least 5 years of experience in Subsurface coordination activities

Demonstrates and upholds safety standards and wellbeing principles

Experience in cost recovery process to secure cost recovery for all subsurface activities

Proficiency in SAP system, cost tracking process, and cost codes generation

Experience in hosting and coordinating technical workshops & meetings with external collaborators

Ability to multitask and work inclusively with complementary teams

Administrative experience, understand basics of time writing across different cost codes

Desirable criteria:

Experience in data management and data filing systems

Workplace experience with track record of workplace processes stewardship

Subsurface process and workflows knowledge



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



