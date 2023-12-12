Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Subsurface Technology Associate (Geophysics)

Subsurface Technology Associate (Geophysics)

  • Location United Kingdom - Sunbury
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Subsurface Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ071945
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering


Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group


Job Summary:

We are on the lookout for motivated and experienced seismic imaging specialists to join bp’s Seismic Technology team in solving complex subsurface imaging challenges. Together we form an integral part of the Subsurface Technology Center of Excellence which comprises expert geologists, reservoir engineers, petrophysicists, as well as geophysicists, who combine to conduct integrated research and development, technology deployment, and specialist technical service work through multi-disciplinary squads. We work on pressing business needs across the company – from resource access/renewal, through development and production, to renewable energy sources and energy transition activities.


Job Description:

Key accountabilities and role dimensions

  • Deliver high-quality and high-impact seismic imaging research and solutions, in close partnership with bp’s asset teams and business groups
  • Develop and deploy computationally demanding computer codes and workflows for geophysical data processing, modelling, inversion, and analysis, as an individual contributor and/or as part of a flexible and often self-organising team
  • Work collaboratively between Seismic Technology and High-Performance Computing staff to identify and help evaluate future opportunities that may provide distinctive and differentiating use of existing resources or investment in emerging hardware or approaches to processing
  • Apply good geophysical judgement on the cost-quality curve for algorithm development, in order to progress algorithms via computational programs to workflow application at the right time and quality to address business issues or add new capability
  • Work with agile technology devops squads to ensure timely and quality project execution

Requirements

The ideal candidate must have a strong academic record with 3+ years of applied geophysical research experience, the capability to innovate, an ability to apply new technology developments to solve business problems and demonstrate a track record of applied coding skills.

  • Advanced degree (PhD or MSc with research) in a relevant field, e.g. geophysics, physics, applied mathematics, with a strong computer science element
  • Experience with developing algorithms such as modern digital signal or image processing
  • Knowledge of deblending, novel signal reconstruction and sparse inversion techniques
  • Good appreciation of sampling theory and views on resolution limitations
  • Experience with signal and noise separation in data processing
  • Familiarity with multiple scattering analysis for multiples separation, suppression, and utilisation

Desirable skills

  • Experience with deconvolution methods both statistical and deterministic is desirable
  • Experience with acquisition methods, survey design, or operations would be advantageous
  • Proficient in modern programming languages and aware of high-performance compute platforms
  • Skills in data analytics and statistical analysis
  • Skills in machine learning or automation

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum systems analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition {+ 8 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

