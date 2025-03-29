Subsurface technology associate (RE

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Technology



Subsurface Group



Your line manager will be the Manager Technology Development India

You will work in Pune, India in squads as part of the Rapid Technology Deployment Unit, with team members from both Houston, USA and London, Sunbury. You may also be remotely deployed into an international, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squads’ where day-to-day activities/deliverables will be prioritised by the squad leader in service of technology deployment. Squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritisation.

You will also work in close collaboration with subsurface teams in the country your squad supports, as well as with bp’s global subsurface technical specialists and domain experts.

BP Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work. The OGT – Subsurface & Wells Technology team delivers high-quality, high impact and innovative subsurface solutions to address prioritised business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.

As a Reservoir engineer in SS&W Technology, you will be responsible for utilising broad reservoir engineering experience, coupled with data science skills, such as python, machine learning, high performance computing (HPC), AI, analytics, to support the transformation of subsurface ways of working. You will lead and participate in projects, directly unlocking significant value to bp’s businesses.

You will have the opportunity to work across bp’s global portfolio on projects as diverse as early field development offshore West Africa, large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East and global screening and development of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) fields. You will partner with the regions and central teams to rapidly find innovative solutions to deliver work in a fraction of the time.

Work closely with the regions across the globe, utilising broad classical and simulation reservoir engineering methods coupled with data science to develop innovative solutions to complex subsurface challenges:

Develop and deploy python code to speed up subsurface workflows or improve predictability through broadening the understanding of uncertainty

Automate and parallelise subsurface workflows making use of bp’s High Performance Computing centre

Provide sound Reservoir Engineering technical analysis and judgement in solution development

Provide technical support, coaching and guidance of deployed technology solutions

Apply reservoir engineering concepts to integrate across subsurface disciplines such as geoscience and well delivery.

Bsc / Msc degree in Petroleum/ Reservoir Engineering, related applied science engineering or mathematics

Working understanding of reservoir analysis fundamentals such as pressure transient analysis, reservoir simulation, decline curve analysis and material balance.

Track record as Reservoir Engineer with relevant experience in some of Reservoir Management, Reservoir Simulation, Reservoir Performance, and Analytical Reservoir Engineering workflows.

Passion for creating innovative technology solutions to complex subsurface challenges

Knowledge of data science techniques such as machine learning, AI and uncertainty management

Experience in script/software creation with python and associated development tools such as version control

Experience with classical RE toolkits (e.g. PETEX IPM, Kappa (Saphir))

Experience with common Reservoir Simulation tools (e.g. Eclipse, Nexus, Intersect)

Skilful communication and influencing skills, with track record of sharing takeaways

Able to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities

Able to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization acting as a squad member as required

Minimum 3 years experience as Reservoir Engineer, with some experience in classical reservoir engineering and reservoir simulation

Waterflood management and/or gas reservoir management experience

Coding on jupyter notebooks and interactions with high performance compute clusters

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



