Subsurface technology associate (geophysics)

Job summary

We are looking for seismic imaging specialists who are passionate about solving complex subsurface imaging problems for bp’s hydrocarbon and low carbon energy businesses. Join us if you are innovative, love problem solving, have experience in imaging technology R&D and application. You will be working with top industry imaging experts in the Seismic Technology team that leads innovation in seismic acquisition and digital imaging technologies in the industry. Seismic Technology team is an integral part of bp’s Subsurface Technology Center of Expertise (CoE) responsible for driving innovations in all subsurface subject areas.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for seismic imaging specialists who are passionate about solving complex subsurface imaging problems for bp’s hydrocarbon and low carbon energy businesses. Join us if you are innovative, love problem solving, have experience in imaging technology R&D and application. You will be working with top industry imaging experts in the Seismic Technology team that leads innovation in seismic acquisition and digital imaging technologies in the industry. Seismic Technology team is an integral part of bp’s Subsurface Technology Center of Expertise (CoE) responsible for driving innovations in all subsurface subject areas.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities



You will be responsible for delivering high-quality and high-impact seismic imaging products and solutions in close partnership with bp’s assets and regions.

• You will be proposing, prototyping, testing, and applying imaging solutions to subsurface challenges primarily using bp’s proprietary processing toolkit.

• Support seismic survey design and operations in collaboration with Seismic Delivery Team and regions through numerical modeling and field data analysis at bp’s High Performance Computing Center

• Contribute to planning and delivery of Seismic Technology’s R&D priorities and business focused solutions

• Collaborate with other subsurface fields within Subsurface Technology CoE, and seismic delivery and other geophysics.

• Dissimilate findings and contribute to a culture of continuous improvement.

Key Criteria



• 3+ years of applied geoscience experience in the energy industry.

• A MSc or higher qualification in geoscience, engineering or related fields.

• Hands-on experience with the latest seismic processing and imaging technology.

• Experience in imaging technology development.

• Proficiency in modern programming languages and knowledge about compute platforms are a plus

• Have a curious mind and strong desire to solve complex problems and willingness to learn and adapt.

• Demonstrate good verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Petroleum systems analysis, Research and development, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Rock properties, Secondary recovery planning, Seismic Acquisition, Seismic Analysis, Seismic lithology and fluid prediction, Seismic Processing {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.