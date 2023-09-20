Summer Interns - Communication & External Affairs - UK

Job summary

We have embarked on one of the most complex challenges facing our world today – meeting the world’s need for more energy while lowering our carbon emissions. The world is growing like never before, creating opportunity for billions of people. And all this growth requires energy. But as the world demands more energy it also demands that it be produced and delivered in new ways, with fewer emissions. The C&EA team are integral to helping bp respond to this challenge. Through policy shaping, advocacy, stakeholder engagement, communications and brand building we help strengthen BP’s reputation and support our businesses around the world. This means talented communicators and external affairs specialists are more important than ever to bp. We need big thinkers who can get their head around the most complex issues and take action to engage different groups of stakeholders – including governments, NGOs, local communities and employees - effectively.

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

We have embarked on one of the most complex challenges facing our world today – meeting the world’s need for more energy while lowering our carbon emissions. The world is growing like never before, creating opportunity for billions of people. And all this growth requires energy. But as the world demands more energy it also demands that it be produced and delivered in new ways, with fewer emissions.The C&EA team are integral to helping bp respond to this challenge. Through policy shaping, advocacy, stakeholder engagement, communications and brand building we help strengthen BP’s reputation and support our businesses around the world.This means talented communicators and external affairs specialists are more important than ever to bp. We need big thinkers who can get their head around the most complex issues and take action to engage different groups of stakeholders – including governments, NGOs, local communities and employees - effectively.



Job Description:

From the moment you start and through the duration of the 11-week internship you’ll work on one or more communications or external affairs projects. These could range from campaign planning, content development and events management to media relations, brand management, government relations or employee communications. The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business, but the options are many and varied!



We’ll encourage and support you to take part in additional activities outside of your core projects, whether it be supporting a local community initiative or engaging with one of our employee-led resource groups e.g., supporting our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion strategy.



You’ll get continuous feedback and guidance on how to plan and deliver your project, and advice on what to look for and who to talk to. You’ll also be encouraged, individually and together with your cross-discipline intern peer group, to find out as much as possible about other teams and operations in bp, so that you can broaden your understanding of our business.





About you



You should have a keen interest in current affairs, the global energy transition, climate policy and how communications - good and bad - can influence public opinion. You should have a desire to help solve complex issues, be able to demonstrate critical thinking and be passionate about learning and developing your skills and experience in a communications & external affairs role. You’ll also need excellent writing skills in a variety of formats (detailed, formal, informal, blogging etc.)

Requirements

Must be in penultimate year of study (those going onto a Master’s and PhD students can apply)

Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.