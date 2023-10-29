Summer Internship - Applied Sciences - Science - UK

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Join bp as a summer intern in our applied sciences business and you will contribute and develop in technical areas like research & innovation, analytics, testing & modelling, product development & quality assurance, technical support, global product stewardship, intellectual asset management and demonstration & commercialisation.

Who we are

Applied sciences is the home for bp’s scientists. We are leading scientists and engineers who work in an inclusive and creative environment to innovate across boundaries. We work to drive value up and carbon down in support of bp’s net zero and growth ambition.

What we do

Applied sciences is where bp’s physical research and development work happens; we cover the science behind everything bp does. We lead scientific innovation right through the lifecycle - from research, product development, demonstration, technical scale-up, commercialization and support for users in the real world.

Our focus is on developing proprietary technologies, which is already a key differentiator for bp and will be even more important as we move into new areas through the journey to net zero.

We also lead scientific collaboration outside bp through our strategic university partnerships and commercial partners - these play a meaningful role in helping us innovate for a net zero world and source the best available solutions to accelerate our work.

Roles and Responsibilities

As an intern you will work in one of these areas below and if you are perform well we may offer you the chance to return in a graduate role!

If so, the programme will operate with a flexible model that allows graduates to experience the breadth of applied sciences activities, with placements within country over a period of three years designed to cover a range of technical areas. Examples of these include:

research & innovation​ - utilise deep scientific and engineering knowledge and tools to deliver differentiated capability and unlock competitive advantage​

analytics, testing & modelling​ - provide innovative performance and analytical testing and investigational analysis for applied sciences

product development & quality a​ssurance - develop and deliver next generation products to meet needs of selected markets/customers

technical support​ - lead interface with markets to deploy products/services and underpin technical support offer​

global product stewardship - manage all aspects of product life cycle compliance​

intellectual asset management - ensure intellectual property is secured and leveraged to optimise value

demonstration & commercialisation - leverage in-house capability to rapidly convert successful pilots into commercial options​

Requirements

To apply for this role, you will need to be in your penultimate year of study of your Masters or PHD degree in Chemistry, Physics, and Material Science.

Location

You will be based in one of our Sunbury or Pangbourne hubs. Location will depend on business needs.



Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



