Summer Internship - Civil Engineering

Job summary

Civil Engineers harness the forces of nature to build and operate technology for the benefit of humanity. At bp, our civil and structural engineers design, build and manage the integrity of our offshore and onshore structures and infrastructure whether fixed or floating. Our facilities are spread globally and you will work on jobs that range from local scale to projects of international significance. These facilities are essential to the production and delivery of energy from its natural state to the market and into society. bp has growing interests in low carbon energy production, including; onshore and offshore wind, solar power and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.



A unique feature of this engineering discipline is that every single asset relies on the skills of our civil engineers. There is a lot to do! Join our teams and help deliver safe, reliable, sustainable and efficient energy during the life of our assets and our legacy beyond.



During the internship you’ll get continuous feedback and guidance on how to plan and deliver your project, and encouragement and advice on what to look for and who to talk to. You’ll also be encouraged, individually and together with your Intern peer group of all disciplines, to find out as much as possible about the other teams, disciplines, and operations to broaden your understanding of the bp business.



As part of your internship there will be an opportunity for you to present your project as a poster session to the wider bp community at the bpChallenge event, an annual internal competition that all local graduates and interns can get involved in. This forum allows you to showcase your achievements, and gain recognition for the work and value you’ve added to the business during your time at bp.



Duties and responsibilities



The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business, your duties and responsibilities will include:

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety.

Requirements:

To apply for this role, you’ll need a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in:



Civil Engineering

Engineering – Civil Masters

Engineering – Offshore Masters

Engineering – Other Masters

Geosciences – Geology Masters

Engineering - Geotechnical Masters

Engineering - Structural Masters

It's essential that your degree is accredited to MEng (or equivalent) level. To find out if your degree is accredited, please visit the links below. If you do not find your degree within one of the links below and you know that it is accredited then please continue to submit your application and we can confirm this for you.

Additional Requirements Information:

You must be either:

in your penultimate year of study, or;

in your final year but continuing your education with a masters degree

Roles will be based at any of the following location(s): Sunbury, Aberdeen, Hull, or other South of England BP Offices which could include, but are not limited to: Swindon, Leatherhead, and Milton Keynes.

Remember, you can only apply for ONE opportunity. If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Degree Matcher to review your other matches.