Summer Internship - Civil Engineering

Civil Engineers harness the forces of nature to build and operate technology for the benefit of humanity. At bp, our civil and structural engineers design, build and manage the integrity of our offshore and onshore structures and infrastructure whether fixed or floating. Our facilities are spread globally and you will work on jobs that range from local scale to projects of international significance. These facilities are essential to the production and delivery of energy from its natural state to the market and into society. bp has growing interests in low carbon energy production, including; onshore and offshore wind, solar power and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
A unique feature of this engineering discipline is that every single asset relies on the skills of our civil engineers. There is a lot to do! Join our teams and help deliver safe, reliable, sustainable and efficient energy during the life of our assets and our legacy beyond.
During the internship you’ll get continuous feedback and guidance on how to plan and deliver your project, and encouragement and advice on what to look for and who to talk to. You’ll also be encouraged, individually and together with your Intern peer group of all disciplines, to find out as much as possible about the other teams, disciplines, and operations to broaden your understanding of the bp business.
As part of your internship there will be an opportunity for you to present your project as a poster session to the wider bp community at the bpChallenge event, an annual internal competition that all local graduates and interns can get involved in. This forum allows you to showcase your achievements, and gain recognition for the work and value you’ve added to the business during your time at bp.
Duties and responsibilities
The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business, your duties and responsibilities will include: