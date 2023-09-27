Summer Internship - Commercial - UK

Job summary

The ‘One Commercial’ early careers programme represents bp's commercial ambitions across entities globally. The capabilities and exposure provided via the programme position commercial early careers at the heart of bp’s strategy – providing resilient hydrocarbons, growing convenience & mobility and unlocking low carbon energy. The ‘One Commercial’ programme gives you a breadth of opportunity to build your commercial skills and experiences which will allow you to understand the complete commercial value chain across bp. The commercial discipline is integral to achieve bp’s ambitions to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon energy to the world and achieve net-zero.

As a Commercial Intern at bp you will be placed in one of these 3 entities: Customer and Products, Gas and Low Carbon Energy or Regions, Corporates and Solutions. You will placed in one of this entities for the duration of your 11 weeks internship programme.

CUSTOMER AND PRODUCTS

C&P One Commercial early careers complete rotations across our C&P businesses and gain experiences and exposure to our Customer Offer, Commercial Acumen and Customer Facing or Commercial Operations. For example, you could have a rotation role in Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Retail Operations, Strategic Planning or Competitor Intelligence.

GAS AND LOW CARBON ENERGY

G&LCE advances low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet by reimagining our gas and low carbon energy businesses. Over the course of three 12 month rotations you’ll have the opportunity to work in teams that are building and growing low and zero carbon businesses and markets, driving new decarbonization technologies and capabilities and maximizing performance and value of our gas businesses.

REGIONS, CORPORATES AND SOLUTIONS

RC&S builds enduring relationships with regions, corporates and cities around the world to provide innovative, integrated and decarbonized energy solutions at scale to help the world reach net zero and to improve people’s lives. During your rotations you could be involved with activities such as delivering new integrated energy solutions to help decarbonize countries, cities and corporations by bringing together capabilities, products and services across bp and with our strategic partners.

The roles and responsibilities across these businesses are varied. The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills, your home entity as well as the needs of the business. As a ‘One Commercial’ intern, you might be:

Helping to respond to our customers’ needs and to dynamic markets

Building relationships with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to make the best use of our assets and investments

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Working across different parts of the energy value chain

Assisting in finding viable business models for decarbonisation and the energy transition

Partnering and working across bp entities to deliver integrated solutions

As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives or our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate.

Requirements

Must be in penultimate year of study (those going onto a Master’s and PhD students can apply)

Location

You will likely be located in one of our main UK offices: London, Sunbury, Pangbourne (Reading) or Milton Keynes.

Location will depend on business needs and is likely to change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.

Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.











