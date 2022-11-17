Summer Internship -Core Finance

Job summary

Join the Finance summer internship programme, and you will be able to begin your career in a challenging and entrepreneurial environment characterised by innovative thinking, knowledge and teamwork.

Over the course of the 11 weeks programme, you can expect your duties and responsibilities to include:

· Working independently on innovative projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

· Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

· Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments, and teams to deliver great work



Internship projects could take place in the following areas:

Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC): Our ARC function ensure robust control environment, accurate reporting of internal & external financial results, working with our Global Business Services (GBS) organisation based in Budapest & Pune to assure our financial processes and partner with the business to support smooth operation of our financial processes

Planning & Performance Management (PPM): Support Senior Finance Managers in delivery of internal business plans, economic analysis to support investment decisions, identify commercial optimisation options, understand & track commercial obligations and preparation of materials to support Joint Venture Partner engagement

Audit: The bp audit team consider and report if bp’s system of internal control (SIC) is adequately designed and operating effectively to respond to the significant risks bp is exposed to.

Treasury: Our treasury teams deliver optimal financing and risk management solutions to enable bp group strategy. We support the group’s businesses, partnering strategically with each to enable the delivery of commercial objectives by advising on and implementing optimal funding structures

Business Finance (Within hydrocarbon, low carbon, or customer facing business (including retail)): Business facing finance teams partner with the business to drive performance, provide commercial insight, and enable growth whilst also driving strong and compliant financial processes. They work with other finance sub-entities to deliver a seamless, efficient, optimized and digitized service.

Tax: Support the tax technology, data, and digitization team in their delivery of data driven solutions that enable the bp global tax function to respond to changing tax regulatory requirements as well as to support our internal businesses through the energy transition and new business ventures.

So, who are we looking for?

We believe in hiring people with the right core competencies and interest, rather than specific technical experience. That’s why, when it comes to our intern programme, we welcome applicants from a range of academic subject backgrounds.

To be successful, you must have the ability to work on your own initiative but also to work co-operatively as part of a team. You’ll have a keen eye for detail, excellent communication and numeracy skills, an innovative outlook, and an ability to prioritise.

Other information

Remember, you can only apply for ONE opportunity.

to review your other matches. Within the education section please list all information for any degrees that you have studied or are currently studying.



If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088