Summer Internship -Core Finance

Join the Finance summer internship programme, and you will be able to begin your career in a challenging and entrepreneurial environment characterised by innovative thinking, knowledge and teamwork.
Over the course of the 11 weeks programme, you can expect your duties and responsibilities to include:
· Working independently on innovative projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions
· Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company
· Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments, and teams to deliver great work
Internship projects could take place in the following areas: