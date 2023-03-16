Summer Internship - Core Finance (Aberdeen)

Job summary

Join the Finance summer internship programme in Aberdeen, and you will be able to begin your career in a challenging and entrepreneurial environment characterised by innovative thinking, knowledge and teamwork.

Over the course of the 11 week programme, you can expect your duties and responsibilities to include:

· Working independently on innovative projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

· Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

· Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments, and teams to deliver great work



Internship projects are likely to be in Business Finance for our Production & Operations area. Business-facing finance teams partner with the business to drive performance, provide commercial insight, and enable growth whilst also driving strong and compliant financial processes. They work with other finance sub-entities to deliver a seamless, efficient, optimized and digitized service.



You will be assessed throughout the internship and if successful, there is the opportunity to convert onto the graduate scheme in Aberdeen or be offered a full-time position in the team for when you graduate.



So, who are we looking for?

We believe in hiring people with the right core competencies and interest, rather than specific technical experience. That’s why, when it comes to our intern programme, we welcome applicants from a range of academic subject backgrounds.



To be successful, you must have the ability to work on your own initiative but also to work co-operatively as part of a team. You’ll have a keen eye for detail, excellent communication and numeracy skills, an innovative outlook, and an ability to prioritise.





Requirements

To apply for this role, you will need to be in your penultimate year of study, or in your final year but continuing your education with a master's degree in the next academic year.







Other information

Remember, you can only apply for ONE opportunity. If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Candidate Matcher to review your other matches. Within the education section please list all information for any degrees that you have studied or are currently studying.



If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.







