Summer Internship - Core Finance - Aberdeen, UK

Join the Finance summer internship programme, and you will be able to begin your career in a challenging and entrepreneurial environment characterised by innovative thinking, knowledge and teamwork. Over the course of the 11 weeks programme, you can expect your duties and responsibilities to include: · Working independently on innovative projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions · Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company · Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments, and teams to deliver great work

Finance



Finance Group



Internship projects could take place in the following areas:

Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC): Our ARC function ensure robust control environment, accurate reporting of internal & external financial results, working with our Global Business Services (GBS) organisation based in Budapest & Pune to assure our financial processes and partner with the business to support smooth operation of our financial processes

Planning & Performance Management (PPM): Support Senior Finance Managers in delivery of internal business plans, economic analysis to support investment decisions, identify commercial optimisation options, understand & track commercial obligations and preparation of materials to support Joint Venture Partner engagement

Audit: The bp audit team consider and report if bp’s system of internal control (SIC) is adequately designed and operating effectively to respond to the significant risks bp is exposed to.

Treasury: Our treasury teams deliver optimal financing and risk management solutions to enable bp group strategy. We support the group’s businesses, partnering strategically with each to enable the delivery of commercial objectives by advising on and implementing optimal funding structures

Business Finance (Within hydrocarbon, low carbon, or customer facing business (including retail)): Business facing finance teams partner with the business to drive performance, provide commercial insight, and enable growth whilst also driving strong and compliant financial processes. They work with other finance sub-entities to deliver a seamless, efficient, optimized and digitized service.

So, who are we looking for?

We believe in hiring people with the right core competencies and interest, rather than specific technical experience. That’s why, when it comes to our intern programme, we welcome applicants from a range of academic subject backgrounds.



To be successful, you must have the ability to work on your own initiative but also to work co-operatively as part of a team. You’ll have a keen eye for detail, excellent communication and numeracy skills, an innovative outlook, and an ability to prioritise.



To apply you must be in penultimate year of study (those going onto a Master’s and PhD students can apply)

You will likely be located in one of our main UK hubs (Sunbury/Aberdeen)

Location will depend on business needs, and is likely to change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.