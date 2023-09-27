Summer Internship - Digital - Data Science - UK

Job summary

Do you have an obsession with data analytics, statistics or machine learning? Do you love finding exciting insights in deep and sophisticated datasets or optimise processes at scale using algorithms? Do you want to help bp tackle its most challenging problems?

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

We are looking for graduates who like working at-pace and believe that data can help drive phenomenal decision making. You will be embedded with a dynamic data-focused team. We will help you along your way, but you possess a spark that drives you forward and are comfortable operating with a degree of autonomy.

You will work with businesspeople, other data scientists, data engineers, software engineers and domain specialists to understand the challenges to us achieving our aspirations.

You will dig into data sets and use tools and techniques to cleanse, rationalise and infer meaning out of data.

As the data-centric culture takes root, you'll continue to partner with the users of the data to expose new insights and relate data to other areas.

Successful interns can get the opportunity to rejoin as a graduate on the One Digital Early Careers programme. This is a two-year programme, comprising two 12-month rotations that will provide a range of foundational career experiences and a gateway to an exciting and rewarding digital career! ​

Requirements

To apply to this role you'll need to be on track for a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, in computer science, mathematics, statistics or a STEM field with strong data modelling, data analysis or statistical components.

You’ll also need to be in penultimate, or in your final year but continuing your education with a master's degree in the next academic year.

Desirable skills

Experience of programming languages (e.g Python) and data science libraries in the Python ecosystem. Exposure to data manipulation library like Pandas, machine learning library like Scikit-Learn and plotting libraries like Matplotlib, Seaborn, Plotly.

As this is a technical role if you are successful in progressing to the on-demand video interview stage a short coding test will follow the interview. The output from the test will be reviewed alongside the other elements of the assessment process; the test is not pass or fail.

Location

You will likely be based in one of our main UK offices in Sunbury, 25 North colonnade - Canary Wharf or Douglas House - London. Location will depend on business needs.

Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.