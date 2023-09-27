Summer Internship - Digital - Design & change management - UK

As an intern you'll get a chance to contribute to and learn about different projects within our digital design teams – giving you end-to-end experience within a modern and pioneering design studio where you can really develop your user experience (UX) and/or user interface (UI) design skills!
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Our digital design team is working to humanize digital innovation in bp. We use design to help people engage with our company and with digital technology in new ways, empowering better experiences, safer operations and a more sustainable future.
By joining our team, you will have access to resources from one of the world's largest technology departments and exposure to design projects across the breadth of bp global operations.
About the roles
The five design roles you may be placed in and rotate across if you join in the future on the graduate programme:
Our product and service design experts shape the design aspects of a digital product, covering UX / UI to a website, platform or mobile application. They also integrate and connect all aspects of digital products and services, including design thinking.
If you enjoy writing, storytelling or visual design, working within digital content design is an ideal fit. This team owns and develops content for bp’s digital solutions and tools, including copywriting, content strategy, digital marketing and graphic design (e.g., print, digital, photography and video).
Our designs are only successful if supported by effective research. The UX research team is responsible for and plans research aspects of design and user experience to add valuable insights to design processes. This includes measuring the user experience by collecting feedback, analyzing trends and conducting usability testing.
If design engineering is your future, you’can help define the technology, tools, architecture and engineering for design in bp. This domain combines design creativity with developer skills to complete full-stack design for digital outputs, including pattern libraries, frameworks and mobile interfaces.
Within design operations you will coordinate design projects and support operational delivery. This team plans and performs all design operations and design business engagements with key customers, as well as scopes design requests and studio resourcing.
Successful interns can get the opportunity to rejoin as a graduate on the One Digital Early Careers programme. This is a two-year programme, comprising two 12-month rotations that will provide a range of foundational career experiences and a gateway to an exciting and rewarding digital career!
Requirements
You are keen to tackle big, meaningful design challenges and have a passion for helping. You enjoy experimenting with emerging design trends and technologies, while creating positive human experiences too.
To apply for this role, you'll need to be on track for a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, in human computer interaction, Service, product or user design, Design Strategy and Innovation, communications, computer science or an equivalent creative/technical field of study.
You’ll also need to be in your penultimate year of study, or in your final year but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year.
Knowledge/interest or experience in Product Design, Research or Service Design would be useful. We also value skills in Lean UX or Agile methods like Scrum or Kanban, or experience working in a collaborative, agile environment.
Location
You will likely be based in Douglas House - London but the location will depend on business needs.
Other information
Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.
If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Candidate Matcher to review your other matches.
If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.