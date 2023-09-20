Summer Internship - Electrical Engineering - UK

Job summary

Electrical power is a fundamental requirement for all of bp’s businesses. Electrical systems provide light, heat, energy and power for rotating equipment providing the motive power to move products to the marketplace and the power for all related control systems.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Electrical power is a fundamental requirement for all of bp’s businesses. Electrical systems provide light, heat, energy and power for rotating equipment providing the motive power to move products to the marketplace and the power for all related control systems.



Job Description:

Electrical power is a fundamental requirement for all of bp’s businesses. Electrical systems provide light, heat, energy and power for rotating equipment providing the motive power to move products to the marketplace and the power for all related control systems. As an electrical engineer at bp, you will ensure existing production plants remain safe and reliable by effectively using employee resource and equipment to carry out electrical maintenance, repairs and improvements. For new plants, such as renewable wind and solar facilities, along with onshore and offshore hydrocarbon process plants, you will model, design all the electrical systems and equipment. Covering power generator through to end-consumers, your hard work will ensure power is produced and utilised in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

Duties and responsibilities:

The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business, but your duties and responsibilities will include:

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions in support of the rapid transition to net zero including: Development of around 50GW of net renewable energy generating capacity. Major electrification projects for both our partnerships with 10 to 15 big cities around the world and reducing the emissions associated with the carbon in our upstream oil and gas production by 35-40% providing 70,000 electric vehicle charging points globally

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company.

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence.

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety.

As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate.

Following successful completion of your internship with us, depending on your assessment over your internship and roles we have available, we may consider you for a position on one of our graduate programmes the following year.

We support our graduates to get professional accreditation and become chartered engineers via bp’s IET accredited training scheme. Therefore, it’s essential that your degree is accredited to MEng (or equivalent) level. To find out if your degree is accredited, please visit the links below. If you don’t find your degree within the links and know it is accredited, then please continue to submit your application and we can confirm this for you.

UK DEGREES ACCREDITED BY THE ENGINEERING COUNCIL

SIGNATORY MEMBERS OF THE WASHINGTON ACCORD

DEGREES ACCREDITED BY EUR-ACE/ENAEE

You will likely be located in one of our main UK hubs: Sunbury or Aberdeen.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.