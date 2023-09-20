Summer Internship - Finance & Risk - UK

Job summary

The finance & risk programme supports our trading & shipping business. As one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, our trading & shipping arm keeps the planet’s energy moving. With an extensive portfolio and expertise in physical supply and trading and bespoke financial structures, this part of bp enables over 12,000 customers to make the most of their assets – all while offering people like you an excellent place to begin a rewarding career. Trading & shipping is also perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero whilst delivering distinctive competitive advantage.

Job Description:

Over the course of the 11 weeks programme, you can expect your duties and responsibilities to include:

· Working independently on innovative projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

· Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

· Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments, and teams to deliver great work



Internship projects could take place in the following areas:



Commodity Risk

Commodity risk partners with our traders to provide independent analyse of results and positions.

Working in commodity risk means you must understand, control, and constructively challenge trading activity and positions on a real-time basis to ensure it is compliant and aligned to trading strategy.

Market Risk

Market risk is a key control position that is accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through market risk analysis and reporting of risks. This team analyses markets and trading portfolios to deliver independent daily exposures, risk reporting and risk assessments.

Structured Trade Finance

This team partners with trading on business opportunities, supporting the management of working capital and credit risk. They are primarily responsible for raising liquidity from our financial partners as well as mitigate credit and performance exposure of our trading counterparties through negotiating trade finance arrangements.

Credit Risk

Credit risk supports trading and shipping’s commercial strategies, as a means of competitive differentiation and to capture bespoke returns. Credit encompasses a variety of disciplines including credit research, credit advisory, and data and analytics. Area of responsibilities include assessing counterparties financial strength, risk portfolio management and advising on risk and return structures.

So, who are we looking for?

We believe in hiring people with the right core competencies and interest, rather than specific technical experience. That’s why, when it comes to our intern programme, we welcome applicants from a range of academic subject backgrounds.

To be successful, you must have the ability to work on your own initiative but also to work co-operatively as part of a team. You’ll have a keen eye for detail, excellent communication and numeracy skills, an innovative outlook, and an ability to prioritise.



Requirements

To apply you must be in penultimate year of study (those going onto a Master’s and PhD students can apply)

Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



