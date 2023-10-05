Summer Internship - HSE & Carbon - UK

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

As a bp HSE& Carbon Intern, you’ll have a great opportunity to find out more about how the HSE & Carbon teams (HSE&C) provide support to our global operational sites or projects, potentially including specialisms in environmental, sustainability, carbon/methane, risk, and process and operational safety areas.



Job Description:

The safety of our sites, the well-being of our people and our impact on the environment are absolutely fundamental to our business. These foundational principles are critical as we reimagine energy for people and our planet and work towards our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE&C) cares for and protects our people and planet from harm. HSE&C covers all businesses throughout bp from offshore production facilities, to wind and solar farms, global networks of retail sites, and many other exciting ventures. Our ambition is to lead by example in partnering with everyone to deliver solutions that reduce risk and eliminate harm.

Roles and responsibilities ​

The precise nature of your role and project will be determined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but your responsibilities may include:

Working with teams to strengthen their safety culture

Making sure risk is systematically and proactively managed by ensuring alignment and compliance with policy, standards, regulations and statutory requirements.

Getting after our net zero, biodiversity, and sustainability aims

Looking for continuous improvement or long-term project opportunities across risk, HSE&C systems, and learning.

Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp!

During your internship you’ll be a member of one of our HSE & Carbon teams, which means placing bp’s health, safety, environmental, and sustainability priorities at the centre of your work. As part of this team, you should have a passion for problem-solving, systems thinking, and a care for people and the planet.

You’ll get continuous feedback and guidance on how to plan and deliver your project, along with advice on what to look for and who to talk to. You’ll also be encouraged, individually and together with your Intern peer group, to find out as much as possible about other teams, disciplines and operations to broaden your understanding of the bp business

What does the future hold?

If successful to complete the internship we may offer you a place to return on the one-HSE&C graduate program. This is 36-months in length and offers 2 18-months rotations. The first rotation will provide a broadening opportunity to build your foundational health, safety and environmental skills, in support for one of our operational sites, projects, or businesses. All this hands-on experience will be backed up by a program of structured learning, coaching from mentors and ongoing feedback and development. The second rotation may allow you to work in one of our global teams specializing and further developing your skills in sustainability, operational or process safety, or risk.

Minimum Requirements

To apply for this role, you’ll need to be on track for a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, in environmental sciences, environmental engineering, process safety engineering, occupational safety, sustainability management, or a related subject.

You must be either:

- in your penultimate year of your degree, or;

- your final year but continuing to study a separate master's course.

You will need to be geographical mobile and willing to travel to any of our UK offices or sites.

Preferred Qualifications

Masters degree in related subject

Bachelor’s degree from an ABET Accredited program or other program that tracks towards Certified Safety Professional (CSP) or designations.

Location

You will likely be based in one of our main UK offices Sunbury, Aberdeen, Milton Keynes or another. Location will depend on business needs.

Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.