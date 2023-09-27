Summer Internship - Procurement - UK

Job summary

Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp? Are you passionate about working with a leading global energy company? We need high-caliber people who can join our Procurement team! Our Summer Intern programme provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial, and full of incredible opportunities. At bp we have a phenomenal open and inclusive culture, a great work life balance and tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path. We provide employee benefits such as life and health insurance, medical care and many others!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

As a Procurement Intern, you will be part of an agile pool in the Global Procurement organization. You’ll have the opportunity to learn about procurement and supply chain management in a large global business allowing you to showcase your skills towards and further develop them while adding real value to the business in order to deliver our Integrated Energy Company strategy. You will play an instrumental role in areas such as category strategy, sourcing, contracting, negotiations, supplier performance management on each level from initial market assessments through to contract award and beyond; always ensuring bp receives the best value from its contractors and suppliers.

Individuals in the programme will be deployed throughout Procurement (across supply facing, business facing and execution & enabling teams) in line with business need and capability development requirements while supporting the development and implementation of Procurement strategies and tactics for your assigned areas. This highly selective 11 week programme was developed to jump-start your career by providing a strong foundation of communication, social and leadership skills, as well as robust analytical and problem-solving abilities. This opportunity gives you the ability to gain critical experience and knowledge across a variety of Procurement categories. You will have the opportunity to gain exposure, knowledge, and experience across a variety of global bp businesses.

In this role, you will be a part of bp's One Finance programme. As a part of this program, you'll be able to build your experience through challenging development assignments, grow a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help you succeed.

One Finance Programme:

A 11 week programme designed to give you a breadth of experience and the opportunity for professional growth.

Assignment may be complemented by cross-entity project work to gain global exposure and exposure to other areas of finance.

Consists of a dedicated support network and you will be part of the One Finance community with events, socials and the opportunity to network.

Requirements

Must be in penultimate year of study (those going onto a Master’s and PhD students can apply)

Location

You will likely be located in one of our main UK offices: London, Sunbury or Aberdeen.

Location will depend on business needs and is likely to change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.

Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.