Summer Internship - Subsurface - Petroleum & Reservoir Engineering (PERE) - UK

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

As a Summer intern petroleum-reservoir engineer (PERE), you will be part of the Subsurface organisation that sits under the Production & Operations business group. In P&O, we find and develop hydrocarbon resources, operate oil and gas production assets, as well as refineries, pipelines and terminals around the world; our vision is to become an industry-leading hydrocarbons business and the engine room of our integrated energy company; we will do this by always putting safety first, reducing carbon emissions, improving efficiency, integrating across the value chain, and flexibly deploying talent to the solve the biggest issues. At the heart of Subsurface lies our purpose to be a digitally-enabled and agile team that can apply and nurture its subsurface skills to find, develop and manage a portfolio of high-value, carbon-efficient resources.



Job Description:

Our company purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

From exploration to production, our petroleum and reservoir engineers play a crucial role in bp’s field operation success. Petroleum Engineers are a key link between design, planning and operations of wells, facilities, reservoir, and storage container development. You’ll be adding value through performance optimization through system modelling and developing well intervention requirements to maintain or improve the production of hydrocarbons and CO2 storage throughout the life of the field. Depending on your bp location and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences, in:

Reservoir and Well Performance: for example, participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in production forecasting or optimising water, gas and CO2 injection

System Optimization: for example in well production and facilities optimisation, sand management, artificial lift or geothermal production

Well Management: for example in well performance tracking or well operations, real-time surveillance and developing machine learning and data analytics solutions

As a Reservoir Engineer, you’ll focus on integrating geoscience, rock, fluid, pressure, facilities and well engineering data to understand hydrocarbon reservoir and/or storage container performance, plan new field developments and/or optimize the economic recovery of hydrocarbons and/or storage solutions. Depending on your BP location and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences in:

Well and/or area Performance: for example, participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in reservoir performance analysis, well planning, or flood management

Reservoir and/or storage management: for example in setting depletion strategy, generating field development options, or reserves estimation

Reservoir and/or storage simulation: for example in history matching or model building, developing data analytics solutions

As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate in these.

Requirements

You must be either:

in your penultimate year of study, or;

in your final year but you are continuing your education with a masters degree in the next academic year

Location

You will likely be based out of one of our main UK offices in Sunbury or Aberdeen. The location will depend on business needs.

Other information

Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Candidate Matcher to review your other matches.

Within the education section please list all information for any degrees that you have studied or are currently studying.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.