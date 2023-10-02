Summer Internship - Trading & shipping (Trading/Commercial) - UK

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About bp:

We’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a diverse team from many backgrounds and disciplines determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We are looking for people who share our passion to bring a fresh perspective and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.



About Trading & Shipping (T&S)

In T&S, bp has one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses. Its distinctive expertise in trading, optimizing flows and managing price risk creates valuable customer solutions as well as creating competitive advantage for bp as we work towards decarbonisation. Working with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, we integrate our products and services to provide 12,000 customers in over 140 countries with the best solutions for their energy needs– while offering an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.



Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, T&S is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key.



That’s why we’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. In T&S, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse, and high performing teams around.



About our Internship Programme

Our 11-week paid internship programme is designed to give you maximum exposure to our T&S business. You will work on projects with real impact to our business. You’ll be placed in a team that best matches your skillset and ambitions and be an integral part of the team’s success.



Previous projects include:

supporting teams on key projects related to our low carbon ambitions

working to automate and optimise systems to speed up trading processes

carrying out research and analysis into a particular market area to help support trading decisions

We provide on the job training and industry-leading learning opportunities to develop technical and soft skills. A buddy will help you network and learn about what it takes to develop the skills needed to perform in the organisation. Following your internship, you will be considered as a potential candidate for our 2024 T&S development programme. During the 11-week internship programme you’ll have the opportunity to learn about the development tracks before making a decision on which development track you'd like to apply to.



Trading development track:

You’ll be part of the team which manages our trades on all the major energy commodity exchanges. You’ll have the opportunity to experience different trading disciplines and styles from physical to paper trading. Over the course of the 3-year development programme you’ll complete rotations such as analytics, physical operations or trade support.



Commercial development track:

The commercial track on the development programme will help you to develop strong commercial acumen which is supported by the different rotations you will undertake. You may find yourself placed in a team that sets strategy, analyses the market, or you may be a trading operator responsible for the logistical success of a trading deal. Other rotations include supporting contract negotiations and chartering.

Requirements To apply you must be in penultimate year of study (those going onto a Master’s and PhD students can apply) or in your final year of study

Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk . If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.