Summer Internship - Wells - UK

As a bp Wells Summer Intern you’ll have a great opportunity to find out more about how Wells are built and run by bp to deliver the energy the world needs. You’ll gain exposure to the differing types of well designs critical for the delivery of bp’s strategic ambitions, including hydrocarbon producers, water injectors & carbon capture wells.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Intern – Wells ​



During your internship, you’ll be a member of either the Drilling, Completions, Intervention, or Integrity sub-discipline teams. These teams look after how our Wells are designed and maintained throughout its life cycle cumulating in the abandonment of wells at the end of their life. You’ll be expected to use your initiative and work collaboratively to deliver your project.



You’ll get continuous feedback and guidance on how to plan and deliver your project via your internship project Supervisor. You are also encouraged to learn as much as possible about the wider business at bp and explore different disciplines whilst on your internship.

Roles and responsibilities ​

The precise nature of your role and project will be determined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but your responsibilities include:

A specific project which delivers a valuable outcome to the Wells discipline. This could range from evaluating new technology, optimisation of well designs, CCUS projects and many more.

Contributing ideas to and performing activities as part of the teams on-going work, shadowing and learning from the engineers already in the team.

Building relationships across the various Wells teams and the disciplines which work alongside Wells to deliver the project outcome.

Showcasing your project at the end of the Internship to your team, project Supervisor and an independent Assessor.

Being involved in the wider bp network. This could include our Intern and Graduate Social Groups, Lunch & Learns, and a variety of Diversity & Inclusion groups.

Requirements ​



To apply for this role, you will need to be in your penultimate year of study, or in your final year but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year​



You will likely be located in one of our main UK hubs: Sunbury or Aberdeen.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



