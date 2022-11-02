Summer intern - Data engineering

Job summary

It’s all about the data! There is no surprise that data is a seamless fabric that pervades every corner of our planet, making it the most valuable renewable resource. Data’s value stems from its potential to be distilled into an essential commodity. In its most refined state, data can be transformed into knowledge which powers decision making and provides opportunities for operational efficiencies and increased revenue.



Come blaze passion into designing, building, and integrating big data with the Data Engineering team to help make data and its pipelines more useful to the enterprise. Supercharge your human operating system and learning capacity while experimenting with new technology products, building, and maintaining data structures and architecture for data ingestion and processing. You’ll learn techniques, approaches and help develop technology products that enable data discovery, visualisation, and insights.



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Our internship program offers you just that plus the opportunity for hands-on experience working on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. You will work alongside our highly qualified and professional colleagues. We take interns studying a wide range of subjects to allow you to explore new career aspiration and develop the technical skillset for you to have a successful career.



About You

Apply your insatiable curiosity to create data ingestion patterns and deliver data to consumers

Develop queries or algorithms to ingest data from various sources into a cloud-based environment and data ecosystem

Build required infrastructure for optimal extraction, transformation and loading of data

Assist in preparing big data infrastructure for large-scale data intensive applications

Optimise and engineer cloud architectures, data storage technologies

Activate your limitless potential in designing, building, and testing data products, scripts or connectors for advanced analytics

Requirements

To apply to this role you'll need to be on track for a 2:1 degree, or equivalent in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering or related technical or business field.

You’ll also need to be in your penultimate year of study, or in your final year but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year.



Desirable criteria

Ability to work using the agile scrum, kanban or agile framework

Self-motivated with an enthusiastic and proactive, passionate approach to learn and inspire

Be an imaginative / creative problem solver

Energetic communicator open to co-create and collaborate on a cross-functional team



As this is a technical role if you are successful in progressing to the on-demand video interview stage a short coding test will follow the interview. Your responses to the coding test will be reviewed alongside the other elements of the assessment process; the test is not pass or fail.



If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.